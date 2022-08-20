2024 Ford Mustang debut will be a public party for Mustang owners





Illustrated by Ben Summerelle-Youde/Fox SyndicationCar and Driver

Ford has announced details of a big publicity move as it prepares to reveal the new S650 generation Mustang in Detroit on September 14th. The automaker will host an outdoor party at Hart Plaza that evening during the Detroit Motors press conference for his show. invites “Mustang fans around the world” to join in person or via social media channels. Interested Mustang owners and fans can register online to participate, Ford said.

Ahead of its debut, Ford will kick off its cross-country tour on September 6 in Tacoma, Washington, and “all Mustang owners and enthusiasts” are invited to join in some or all of it. The tour makes approximately 12 stops on the way back to Detroit. Then there will be a parade from Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan to the event in Detroit on September 14th.

We don’t yet have full details on the 2024 Mustang, which has so far only been seen in camouflaged form, but it’s expected that the same EcoBoost 4-cylinder and V-8-powered GT version will remain available for selection. Sales prices for manual transmissions are over $30,000. The above picture predicts a very familiar Mustang exterior, but expect the interior to be significantly modernized.

Ford is asking Mustang owners to register if they plan to participate in any or all of the planned publicity bonanza. For those who prefer to watch online, you can find full details, specs and photos here when the 7th Generation Pony Car goes on sale next month.

