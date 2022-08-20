



On Wednesday, March 9, President Joe Biden released an executive order on cryptocurrencies and how his administration will approach the rapidly growing industry in 2022. The Executive Order contained the following key elements:

Examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies.

Measuring six critical factors including consumer protection, financial stability, illegal conduct, U.S. competitiveness, financial inclusion, and responsible innovation.

We may consider options to create digital USD. The executive order takes a radically forward-looking approach to cryptocurrencies.

But even after the executive order is issued, questions remain. Is mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies imminent in the US?

It’s clear that Joe Biden and his administration have an interest in the rapidly growing industry and intend to pursue some degree of cryptocurrency regulation over the next few years. In its fact sheet, the Biden administration was fully aware of the impressive growth of cryptocurrencies over the past five years, rising from $14 billion to $3 trillion in market capitalization.

The Crypt is a steam locomotive that doesn’t slow down anytime soon. There are still some genuine concerns about cryptocurrencies and their ability to maintain stable markets while protecting investors. related to currency. Stablecoins attempt to lock their market value to an external reference.

An example of a stablecoin is USDT (Tether) and its parallel value against the US dollar. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she hopes Congress will introduce regulation in that area, primarily to address the commitment that stablecoins be fully backed by reserves. One key concern is investor protection. Chainalysis will release a report in early 2022, stating that from 2021 to 2022 his losses have nearly doubled from $7.8 billion to $14 billion.

The two most common causes of these tremendous losses are fraud and hacking. Social media is a prime target for cryptocurrency theft. This is because they trick regular, everyday investors into basically handing over cryptocurrencies and promising profits.

In February, the DOJ (Department of Justice) along with local New York authorities tracked down a young couple to launder $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency that was part of a hack conducted through Bitfinex in 2016. was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy. As cryptocurrencies and the technology behind them continue to develop, it’s very clear that improving security needs to be a priority, especially in the realm of his DeFi apps.

Biden’s executive order also clarifies that he may work with industry experts and financial advisors to pursue a form of digital currency. Companies such as Microsoft, Starbucks, NewEgg, and AMC have already adopted Bitcoin among other cryptocurrencies as an accepted payment method.

As long as the cryptocurrency industry and its leaders continue to work diligently with the US government on regulation and improving its system, mass adoption looks imminent.

