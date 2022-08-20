



Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan

Audit review content

On May 20, 2018, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission to Afghanistan awarded Virginia Tech and State University (VA Tech) a five-year, $8,000,000 grant to implement the Afghan Agricultural Innovation Catalyst Program. Awarded a cooperation agreement. The purpose of the program was to improve the capacity of agricultural education and promote new roles for educators and researchers, including by building relationships with the private sector. USAID has amended the agreement seven times. The total prize pool has not changed, and the performance end date has been shortened from May 27, 2023 to February 28, 2022.

A financial audit of SIGAR conducted by Castro & Company (Castro) examined $1,787,503 in expenses incurred under the contract from January 1, 2020 to May 27, 2021. The purpose of the audit is to (1) identify and report any material weaknesses or material deficiencies in VA Tech’s internal controls related to the contract;

(2) identify and report instances of material violations of contract terms and applicable laws and regulations, including potential fraud and abuse; (3) Determine and report whether VA Tech has taken corrective action against previous findings and recommendations. (4) Express an opinion on the fair presentation of VA Tech’s Special Purpose Financial Statements (SPFS). See Castro’s report for exact audit purposes.

In contracting an independent audit firm to derive the results of an audit, audit standards require SIGAR to review the work performed. Accordingly, SIGAR oversaw the audit and reviewed its results. Our review did not reveal any instance in which Castro did not comply in all material respects with the generally accepted governmental auditing standards issued by the U.S. General Accounting Office.

what cigar found

Castro did not find any material weaknesses or material deficiencies in VA Tech’s internal controls or instances of violations of the terms of the relevant cooperative agreements. Castro was involved in a quasi-cooperative agreement with VA Tech. In the report, he had two findings that could have a significant impact on SPFS. Castro performed follow-up procedures and concluded that VA Tech had taken appropriate corrective actions for both findings.Castro issued an unmodified opinion on VA Tech’s SPFS, which was audited. We noted that the income and expenses earned in the period were fairly presented in all material respects. .

What Cigars Recommend

Based on the findings of the audit, Castro did not report the findings. Therefore, SIGAR has not made any recommendations.

