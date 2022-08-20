2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Very Hot! 10 Details





The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante has been unveiled as a lighter and racier version of the regular Urus. In addition to styling changes, Performante gained his 16 horses (657 total), lost his claimed 104 pounds, and rode his spring steel against air springs. The $264,671 Urus Performante also has a Rally drive mode, a rear biased center diff, and super-sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires are optional.

As if the Lamborghini Urus wasn’t already a super ute, the newly unveiled 2023 Urus Performante aims to raise its street cred by a notch or two more. Hit the brakes before you get too excited about adopting his V-12 for the Aventador or the V-10 for the Huracán. The new Performante variant is not a radical transformation, but an enhanced version of an already incredible machine, as we learned firsthand while driving the prototype. let’s go.

show me your grill

Well, you still can’t mistake the new Performante for anything other than a Lamborghini Urus. Look at the surface area occupied by the air intake. It looks like a monster’s mouth. Lamborghini says the new bumper design improves engine cooling and adds air curtains that direct airflow to the front wheels. The hood has also been redesigned to look cooler with a deeper cutline as well as being more aerodynamic and lighter.The latter comes from a new carbon fiber construction.

updated loot

Aerodynamic improvements don’t stop at the cowl, as the Performante has a specially designed rear spoiler that Lamborghini claims increases downforce by 38%. The rear bumper and diffuser are also made of carbon fiber and surround the standard titanium exhaust tip. Front and rear exterior changes make it about an inch longer than the regular Urus.

horsepower bump

The Performanceante is equipped with the same 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine as the regular Urus. Both versions produce the same 627 lb-ft of torque, but the racer model he has 16 extra horsepower, giving you 657 ponies to the 641. That power continues to feed him to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Lamborghini claims the Performante is 0.3 seconds faster than his regular Urus from zero to 62 mph. Additionally, the time from zero to 124 mph is said to be 1.3 ticks faster for him, taking 11.5 seconds.

enter rally mode

The Urus’ eight-speed gearbox has been retuned for Performante duty, and the all-wheel drive system gets a different center differential that sends more torque to the rear. Likewise, the drivetrain has a new calibration that works in tandem with the addition of the rally drive mode, and we were happy to try it out while driving the prototype. I experienced some power oversteer, and I have to admit that if it was a six-figure SUV, it wouldn’t be so appealing.

steel suspenders

When it comes to performance cars, the chassis is as important or even more important than the powertrain. This is probably the biggest difference between the Performante and the normal Urus with air suspension. The Performante is now 0.8 inches lower than his, thanks to steel springs, and the dampers have also been retuned. Its track width is also increased by about 0.6 inches, and the standard rear-axle steering is said to intervene more quickly, improving turn-in response. While driving the prototype, we were able to experience the Performante’s impressive high-speed performance on the track, but our impression of the actual ride quality was limited.

sticky shoes

The Urus Performante comes standard with lightweight 22-inch forged wheels. A set of 23 inch rollers is also an option. Also of note is the available set of ultra-tacky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber, which Lamborghini helped develop and which Pirelli says is the first semi-slick tire designed for an SUV. At 285/40 front and 325/35 rear, the rear is 10mm wider than the normal Urus.

weight loss regimen

If there’s anything to complain about about the Urus, it’s certainly very little, it’s that it benefits from losing weight. After all, how many supercars weigh over 5000 pounds? increase. Thankfully, Lamborghini has stripped some of the fat from her SUV with the Performante treatment. Sure, it’s only claimed to be 104 pounds, but that’s something. is.

inside job

There isn’t much to distinguish between the Performante’s internals and the internals of a lower version. In addition to the standard microsuede cabin material, a new hexagonal design is introduced for the seat stitching. Other unique pieces include color and trim options for locations such as doors, headliner and seat backs. Of course, Lamborghini Adhis Personam program allows customers to further personalize their Urus. Some neat options include matte carbon fiber accents and red door handles.

record breaking

Before the 2023 Urus Performante was unveiled to the world, the camouflaged version was busy breaking SUV production records on the famous Pikes Peak International hillclimb. Lambo saw him finish with a time of 10:32.064 and previously he held the record with a score of 10:49.902, the 2018 Bentley he was around 18 seconds faster than the Bentayga. A record-breaking performance was not at this year’s Pikes Peak event. The feat was confirmed by the official timekeeper of the event.

What is the retail of one of them?

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante is expected to go on sale by the end of the year, with a hefty starting price of $264,871. That’s almost $35,000 more than the 2022 Urus, which had a base price of $229,495. Still, the Italian automaker expects the Performante version to account for at least half of all sales. With that impressive improvement, you can see why. This is the version you want to park in your garage if you can afford it.

