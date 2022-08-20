The Front Lines of Blockchain: Technology, Business and Regulation





Comedian John Oliver quipped that cryptocurrencies are “everything you don’t understand about money combined with everything you don’t understand about technology.” I missed the law. Great regulators have awakened to the importance of blockchain-enabled technology led by the SEC.

Governments are convinced that cryptocurrencies need to be regulated, but face a difficult question: What assets are cryptocurrencies? Are they safe? Product? currency? something else? Technologists and entrepreneurs, meanwhile, are creating new applications that impact answers.

The new engine of innovation in the cryptocurrency market looks a lot like the stocks of companies we are all familiar with. Ventures can create tokens that represent the underlying technology, thereby funding business activities with mechanisms directly tied to those activities. This fosters innovation because innovators are free to embark on fundraising without third-party involvement, and the market can reward success and punish failure with minimal interference.

The similarities to equities have not gone unnoticed by the SEC. In fact, the ability of cryptocurrencies to function as investment vehicles is a key factor in determining the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Such vehicles are regulated as securities under federal law. So back to the delicate question of what kind of asset is a cryptocurrency?

Currencies, securities, or commodities

The obvious answer is that cryptocurrencies are currencies! It’s in the name. BitCoin kicked off an entire industry by proposing to create a digital currency alongside fiat currency as a medium of exchange. But cryptocurrencies have expanded far beyond this concept, and even for simple cryptocoins like BitCoin, assets don’t function like currency.

The next bucket that crypto assets fall into is commodities. Commodities are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These include assets such as gold, oil and wheat. In general, a commodity is an asset, an item of value, whose associated financial activity is based on changes in supply and demand for that item. Curiously, for non-physical entities, BitCoin and its relatives share some characteristics with this asset class.

The last traditional asset class to consider is securities. The Howey test (based on his 1940s case that established the SEC’s jurisdiction) is the standard test for determining whether something is a security. Three distinguishing characteristics of securities are:

A. Money investment

B. Joint venture

C. Reasonable Expectations of Benefits from the Efforts of Others

The first two characteristics are fairly easy to establish for most digital assets. However, “C” is more difficult to determine. Now, back to the observation that crypto-assets work like stocks. This is exactly what the “C” promotes.

There are many nuances in the world of digital assets, which in many ways feature the characteristics of all three asset classes: currencies, commodities and securities.

We can start to understand how the SEC thinks about these questions by seeing what SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said BitCoin is an animal unlike any other. He has stated several times that Bitcoin, and only Bitcoin, is a commodity.

This is backed by actions. In May, the SEC doubled down on its Crypto Enforcement Division and renamed it the “Crypto Assets and Cyber ​​Unit.” The company has launched an investigation with Coinbase and launched an insider trading lawsuit incorporating brokerage fees that will bring at least some crypto projects under SEC jurisdiction.

These moves were criticized by CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, who said they were “a striking example of ‘regulation by enforcement'”. Missing.

Why Classification Matters

The general consensus is that the crypto industry will become more heavily regulated by being classified as a security, but will also grow more expansive as it matures. will be less regulated, but more constrained in terms of growth.

Taking a step back, it is clear that crypto-enabled digital assets are a new breed and will have characteristics of each asset category depending on the project. We are explicitly invoking our equity funding model with an “initial coin offering” (ICO). This is why the SEC is eyeing his ICO.

We are likely to see the litmus test that determines which camp a cryptocurrency project falls into, securities demanding the most rigorous scrutiny. All of this, of course, increases the overhead of running these projects and slows down innovation in the short term. In the long term, approval at the federal level will increase adoption and investment in this area.

In the medium term, we will see the convergence of traditional stock markets and cryptocurrency exchanges. This is already happening. The FTX crypto exchange recently included equities, while the more traditional exchange, Webull, includes crypto.

battle in progress

Perhaps the most central battle in the larger war is between the SEC and Ripple. Ripple created her XRP coin designed for blockchain-based payments. SEC and Ripple have embroiled in an epic legal battle since December 2021, when the SEC sued Ripple for raising over $1 billion through a token sale, claiming it was an unregistered security. is included.

It’s an unprecedented battle in uncharted territory and poses problems that were previously unthinkable. For example, on July 30, 2022, a third party entered the fray, claiming that encryption keys had to be redacted from procedures, similar to how bank accounts are processed.

The SEC action has caused XRP’s value to drop significantly, leading to its delisting from US exchanges such as Coinbase. It also sent shivers throughout the industry. Streamlined fundraising, closely tied to the actual technological medium, holds incredible potential for innovation, but huge potential for abuse.

We need a fair approach that avoids shoving crypto into existing categories and frameworks. Not only do I want to avoid subverting my entrepreneurial promise, but blockchain is a decentralized global network and I don’t want to cast it into the shadows. Provide adequate protection for investors and users.

Software projects are not one-size-fits-all. A small open source project looking to fund itself should not be treated in the same way as a large corporate effort. Hopefully, the right mix of categories, along with a sensible scaling of legislation devised, will allow the space to innovate with the agility that is essential for software projects of all kinds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/404641/the-blockchain-battlefront-technology-business-and-regulation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos