This is the new 657bhp Lamborghini Urus Performante.





SUV

Lambo has updated the Urus with more power, more carbon and a proper rally mode.

This is the new and improved Lamborghini Urus Performante and the first thing to note is that it has already broken the record for the fastest SUV to complete the famous Pikes Peak hill climb.

But it’s almost a shame that Pikes Peak is paved these days, because one of the major updates to this Performante is the new dirt track and honed oversteer rally mode. can be driven off-road…at speed. We ask all purchasers of Urus Performante to do this immediately after delivery. In fact, we drove a camouflaged Performance prototype at the Nardo Proving Grounds in Italy to try out the rally mode. Click on these blue letters to read.

Advertising – Page Continues Below

So what else is new? The Mansory-inspired look is thanks to sharp new bumpers front and rear, a new rear spoiler, MASSIVE optional 22″ or 23″ wheels and an exposed carbon fiber bonnet (optional). Isn’t it subtle? Again, when was the last time you saw Urus’ subtle driver? When was the last time you saw a car without a personal license plate?

Anyway, a completely different kettle of fish was looking out there. Back to performance. It’s not just the carbon bonnet. In fact, Urs is on a diet to lose 47 kg in total. Bumpers, roof, wheel arches, diffuser, front splitter and protruding roof spoiler are all made of lightweight weave, with newly designed bits increasing overall downforce by 8% and reducing drag. Impressive.

But we live in a world inspired by Andrea True Connection’s philosophy of “more, more, more”, so of course the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has a bigger core. But be wise. Power increased him by 16bhp making him 657bhp and torque remains at 627 lb ft, but the 062mph time is frankly stupendous as he drops to 3.3 seconds. It’s worth remembering that this is still a 2,150kg SUV, despite the Weight Watchers programme.

Advertising – Page Continues Below

However, there are many more hardware changes from the standard Urus. The air suspension has been replaced with stiffer steel springs combined with adaptive dampers. This lowers the ride height by 20mm and widens the track by 16mm. A new carbon bumper means the Performante is 25mm longer than his original Urus. There’s a new differential to better distribute torque, the steering has been retuned for better feel, and Lamborghini says the rear-wheel steering is more responsive.A dashing titanium Akrapovi exhaust is standard. , the interior offers fresh trim, new stitching and many carbon fiber options.

Performante is therefore far from a simple facelift. This is lucky given that the price starts at 204,312. It may sound like a lot, but remember, this is the car that will fund the development of the Lambos Aventador and Huracn successors.Be sure to bring it to the rally stage someday

Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Keep an eye out for regular roundups of news, reviews and offers in your inbox.

Get all the latest news, reviews and exclusives straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.topgear.com/car-news/suvs/new-657bhp-lamborghini-urus-performante The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos