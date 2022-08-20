Google updates search engine to demote clickbait





Google plans to make changes to its search engine rankings to promote original content over purely search engine-optimized articles that fail informational or clickbait.

Google dominates the search engine market. According to Statista, it has 83.84% of the global search engine market share in July 2022, ahead of next-runner Bing with 8.88%. This equates to 86.5 billion visits in June 2022 alone, as reported by Similarweb.

This change will roll out to English users worldwide starting next week. Full rollout can take up to two weeks and introduces new site-wide ranking criteria. The search giant says the update will particularly affect results related to online education, entertainment, shopping and technology-related content.

To prepare for this change, Google suggested that authors focus on user-first content and avoid creating content that is purely optimized for search engine rankings. In some cases, if a piece of content can meet some of those criteria, it may currently rank well on Google’s search pages, even if its quality is poor and uninformative. Google says removing these types of unhelpful content can also help your site rank better.

In a blog post, the company explained that this is part of a broader effort to give people the content they expect. Last year, the company made thousands of updates based on quality testing and revamped his search ranking algorithm. A complete list of recommendations can be found on Google’s blog.

Last year, the company specifically targeted product reviews, a content-poor area. In April 2021, the company updated its search rankings to better promote high-quality, authoritative product reviews, as opposed to reviews that offer shallow, regressive, or curated content.

Some key takeaways from the last update include writing reviews from the user’s perspective, including quantitative analysis, and explaining how the product under review differs from its competitors. A full list of guidelines has been posted on Google’s blog.

IT World Canada has reached out to Google for comment and will update this article once we hear back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itworldcanada.com/article/google-updates-its-search-engine-to-demote-clickbait/498840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos