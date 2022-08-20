Apple issues iPhone warnings, iPhone 14 price hike, MacBook Air competition disappointment





Looking back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes Apple’s iPhone security warning, Apple’s launch event leaks, iPhone 14 price hike, another iPad delay, Apple’s Vietnam production additions at Apple, including thoughts on the MacBook Air M2, Apple’s next USB-C move, and how will the iPod make a comeback?

The Apple Loop is here to remind you of some of the numerous discussions that have taken place around Apple over the past seven days (and you can read my weekly Android news digest on Forbes ).

Massive iPhone security issue confirmed

Apple has confirmed reports of two major iOS exploits that expose older iPhone versions to attack. To combat this, iOS 15.6.1 was released with a warning that users should update immediately to patch these two security holes. Kate O’Flaherty reports:

“The first issue fixed in iOS 15.6.1 is a vulnerability in the iPhone kernel tracked as CVE-2022-32894 that could allow applications to execute code with kernel privileges. “We are aware of reports that the issue may have been actively exploited,” the iPhone maker said on its support page.

“Another issue patched in iOS 15.6.1 is a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, with CVE-2022-32893, which could lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple believes the attacker used it in a real-life scenario.”

(Forbes).

Omotesando, Tokyo, Japan – 09/27/2021: iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones seen … [+] Displayed at the Apple store in Omotesando, Tokyo. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Image/LightRocket via Getty Images

iPhone release date leak

We’re still waiting for confirmation from Apple itself, but reports say Tim Cook and his team took to the stage in Cupertino on September 7th to unveil the iPhone 14 family. It looks like it came out a week earlier. Let’s see how that affects physical release and availability:

Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, the latest version of the product that will generate more than half of its sales, according to people familiar with the matter. is kicking off a busy fall product season that includes multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models. ”

(Bloomberg).

iPhone price hike

In addition to early release date details, news regarding potential pricing is heading in another direction for the iPhone 14 family. Be prepared for a price increase, especially on Pro Max models.

“TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 14 series ASP [average selling price] It increases by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 series ASP. Yes, the 15% is significantly higher than previous price leaks, ringing alarm bells about a possible $1300 entry-level iPhone 14 Pro Max. ”

(Forbes).

iPad lagging due to power issues?

Apple will also announce a new iPad at the same event, but manufacturing issues in China have already raised questions about inventory levels.

“Kuo said a temporary power outage could affect the Chengdu and Chongqing iPad assembly facilities operated by Foxconn and Compal. difficult,” he added, but added that if blackouts are possible, their impact should be limited. Flexible production schedules may help mitigate the impact of power outages, but it’s not clear how iPad supplies will be affected if power isn’t restored by August 20. ”

(Ming-Chi Kuo, via MacRumors).

Apple further enters Vietnam into production chain

Staying on the news chain of the production chain, Apple is expanding its product line in Vietnam. Joining the production of the iPad and AirPods are the Apple Watch and MacBook. Not only does this help surge demand, but it also spreads Apple’s risk across the assembly program and even across the country.

“Apple is in talks to make its Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, marking another win for the Southeast Asian nation as the US tech giant looks to diversify production away from China. Apple’s suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and Foxconn have started testing Apple Watch production in northern Vietnam, which aims to produce the device for the first time outside of China, and has first-hand knowledge of the problem3. A person told Nikkei Asia.

(Nikkesing).

Some Thoughts on the MacBook Air M2

What if having the best performance per dollar wasn’t enough? Mark Ellis reviewed his MacBook Air M2 and after careful consideration decided it was a little too much for him.

…the new design is a sight to behold. I love the aesthetics of the mini MacBook Pro, it’s the most satisfying laptop I’ve ever carried. The longer you own it, the better. Even Midnight’s version of dirt quickly turns into a non-event. They almost resemble the patina of worn leather. The screen is also a really nice upgrade from the M1 version. This brightness has allowed the sun to shine through every window for the past few weeks. ”

(Mark Ellis on Medium).

What’s next for Apple?

Again, the topic of USB-C connectivity, and specifically the ubiquity of using USB-C and its potential to reduce e-waste, comes up in conversations about Apple products. The new entry-level iPad may not be ready to switch this year, but here it is.

“In addition to the new high-end iPad Pro, Apple also plans to overhaul its most affordable iPad this year. The new iPad 10 is also rumored to switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging and data transfer, with a form factor similar to the iPad Pro, iPad Pro and iPad mini. It will be updated to flat edge in .

(9to5Mac).

And finally…

Will the iPod come back to life? Apple’s classic music player in the form of the iPhone never quite had the fame of its GSM-connected brethren, but does it still have a place?

“One of the use cases that I think is a good enough reason to keep using the iPod touch is the many merchants, businesses, and businesses that have used the device as an RFID scanner and point-of-sale payment processor.

“Retailers, including Apple retail stores, process payments through mobile devices and card readers. All of these uses can be done with an iPhone or iPod touch. The iPod touch fits our needs perfectly, and it will be interesting to see what these companies do when the iPod touch gets old and they need to replace everything.”

(Apple Insider).

Apple Loop brings you 7 days worth of highlights every weekend here on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me for future coverage. You can read last week’s Apple Loop here. This week’s issue of Android Circuit, Loops’ sister column, is also available on Forbes.

Apple Loop brings you 7 days worth of highlights every weekend here on Forbes. Don't forget to follow me for future coverage. You can read last week's Apple Loop here. This week's issue of Android Circuit, Loops' sister column, is also available on Forbes.

