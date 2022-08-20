Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leaked in new hands-on video





At Google I/O 2022, the company showed the world its upcoming flagship phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We don’t know much about the phones yet, but we do know that Google’s next-generation Tensor processors will power them and the design will look identical to the current Pixel 6 line. We’ll have to wait, but it looks like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have leaked again. This time it’s a full hands-on video.

Unbox Therapy’s YouTube channel has gotten a set of smartphones that look like Engineering Validation Test (EVT) devices rather than retail units. wild. In May, both phones were listed on eBay. The software is intact and working fine. The device pops up again in his June, but this time from his Reddit user who purchased the handset from his Facebook marketplace. Unfortunately this EVT of him was wiped. Additionally, the serial number found on the device in the video does not appear to match those previously reported. This means you’re seeing a different model than you were a few months ago.

The two phones are physically present, but as far as software is concerned they appear to be completely erased. Either way, this is a great time to get a first glimpse and even compare it to his Pixel smartphone of the current generation. One of the first things you’ll notice is the lack of a Google badge on the back of the EVT model. The unique camera visor is back on his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but with slight differences compared to its predecessor, with subtle chrome accents and updated colors.

As for size, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners may have a little fun, as the new phone’s size is likely to be slightly smaller than its predecessor. Without the visor, the Pixel 7s is a bit short and thin. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro is a little wider and the Pixel 7 is a little narrower. For those concerned about weight, the new Pro model weighs 1 gram more and the standard model weighs 10 grams less.

As far as the internals go, details about Google’s new Tensor processor have not been revealed, but the bootloader reveals that Unbox Therapy is targeting the Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256G of storage. , the Pixel 7 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Internal storage. These match what we’ve seen on the Pixel 6 series. The baseband also matches the Exynos modems found in the Exynos 2200, g5300. We expect this to significantly improve the signal strength of the Pixel 7 series.

One thing to note is that the hardware shown in the video is close but not final. These phones are just for engineering testing, and we’re pretty early in the test sequence for new phones, so it’s still possible that things will change in the future. Once through this stage (and subsequent stages such as DVT and PVT), the device enters mass production and heads to retail.

With that said, what do you think of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Source: Unbox Therapy (YouTube)

Source: Unbox Therapy (YouTube)

