50 Great Android 13 Tips, Overclocking Nokia T10 Tablets and Pixel 6a for Sale





Looking back at seven days of news and headlines in the Android world, this week’s Android Circuit includes Android 13 release, Android’s 50 new features, Samsung Galaxy’s Android issues, Pixel 6a screen overclocking, ColorOS 13 launch, Nokia included. His T10 tablet for sale and why his favorite phone feature was removed.

Android Circuit is here to remind you of some of the many things that happened around Android last week (and our weekly Apple News Digest can be found here).

Android 13 is now available

This week’s big ticket item is the release of Android 13. It’s been in public beta for a while, but the version number is ticking and we’re entering the consumer phase of the release. Unlike Apple’s iOS, which only needs to support one set of strictly defined handsets, Android’s near-universality means that Android 13’s handset flavor rollouts are manufacturer dependent. increase.

Owners of Google-owned Pixel handsets will begin rolling out Android 13 across the various Pixel 4, 5, and 6 handset families, and will be able to take advantage of the service as quickly as iPhone owners. Handsets from Asus, HMD, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, RealMe, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi should see Android 13 by the end of the year.

“Android 13 helps ensure that your device is uniquely yours on your terms. App color themes can be extended to more apps or set at the app level. Packed with new features for phones and tablets, including language settings, improved privacy controls, and the ability to copy text and media from one Android device and paste it on another with a simple click. became.”

(Google’s official keyword blog).

Brightly colored Google Pixel 6 Pro, Manhattan, New York, USA. April 16, 2022.

Getty

50 ways to love Android 13

Android 13, like any major software release, has an overarching philosophy (see Google’s blog post linked above) and lots of small details. Some are for quality of life, some for new ideas, and some for safety and stability. What are the minor points of Android 13 worth noting? Mishaal Rahman collected the top 50 Android 13 features. About the new photo picker that will definitely come to 3rd party apps in the near future:

“There is a new photo picker that allows you to quickly select images and videos to share with apps. These apps get temporary read-only access to those media files. Apps need to add photo picker support.” , but this is pretty easy, and Photo Picker is already rolling out to Android 11-12L devices via Google Play system updates, so expect more apps to add support for this in the near future. I hope.”

(Psychics).

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flips Android issues

The interesting thing about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 following the release of Samsung’s technically proficient masterpieces is that they may have all the hardware triumphs, but when it comes to software, it’s likely that we’ll see South Korea mid-year. Guys, almost guarantee they’re the last big hitter. Android version of the previous year. The foldable launched in the 12, just as the 13 became the public face of the platform.

“But that doesn’t excuse the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is launching with Android 12 and the $1800 Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s something Samsung can’t handle no matter how good its software policy is. It’s one of the problems that seems to be, especially jarring given how close Google and Samsung have been: Google pre-supplied Samsung with the necessary code for the latest versions of Android so that they can both sync. can’t you let me?”

(Sam Mobile).

Pixel 6as secret 90Hz refresh rate

Sharp-eyed smartphone watchers took a look at the Pixel 6as’ screen specs and wondered why Google’s mid-range Pixel is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. Adventurers developed custom ROMs and modding software to overclock their screens to 90Hz. Are there any dangerous attempts at sacrificing longevity or hidden features enabled by Google?

“Verge senior editor Sean Hollister has tested the mod on his Pixel 6a and confirmed it works. Whether the display panel really supports 90Hz or this effectively overclocks and refreshes I don’t know if they are speeding up the rate, I reached out to Google and they commented on whether 90Hz is just software locked or if it’s really a limitation of the display panel.”

(The Barge).

Launch of ColorOS 13

With over 500 million users worldwide, Oppos ColorOS has made a big mark in the Android world. His ColorOS 13 release this week will bring Android 13 to a small but growing number of Oppo devices, starting with the Fin X5 and X5 Pro. We spent some time pre-launch releasing and found a few little tricks to make the OS stand out.

“One of the nice changes is the new font. Designed by Oppo for readability, Oppo Sans allows you to adjust the weighting of the font to make it look the best possible. For me, this was a very heavy weighting, not a bold font, but enough to keep every stroke thick and recognizable to older eyes.”

(Forbes).

Affordable Nokia T10 table now available

HMD Globals’ second tablet is on sale in the UK after the affordable T20. The more affordable T10 targets consumers looking for video calling, media playback and a second screen experience.

“With a bright 8 HD display and stereo speakers with OZO playback, the Nokia T10 delivers clear sound and detailed images wherever you use it. The Nokia T10 is a great portable companion, even if you stream multiple TV shows together. It provides a convenient way to maximize productivity when

(Nokia phone).

And finally…

Manufacturers add features to their phones and we fall in love with them. Then you pick them up for practical reasons, but the emotional moment is lost. Nicholas Sutrich laments the disappearance of OnePlus’ alert his slider and Galaxy Watch’s rotating bezel, reflecting on industry-wide trends.

“Both of these unique and important hardware features set their respective brands apart from packs of devices that look and feel alike. But it’s only right that both companies drop them. Why? Not only did consumers love these two features, they were important brand identifiers that should not have been removed.”

(Android Central).

The Android Circuit rounds up news from the Android world every weekend here on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me for future coverage. And of course, read the Apple Loop sister column. You can find last week’s Android Circuit here. If you have news or links you’d like us to cover at Android Circuit, let us know.

