Washington Congressman Derek Kilmer on Entrepreneurship, Maritime Innovation, Inflation Reduction Laws and More – GeekWire





US Congressman Derek Kilmer speaks at the TractionSpace event in Tacoma, Washington this week. (Photo by Steve Case)

Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash) made headlines at an event held this week in Tacoma, Washington, hosted by Maritime Blue, a Washington state public-private coalition that advances marine-related technology, which operates an incubator in Tacoma, Washington. was the speaker.

After ten years on the Tacoma Pierce County Economic Development Board, Mr. Kilmer ran for public office and is a staff member of the Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator Steering Committee. In 2019, she was appointed chairman of the Task Force on Modernization of Parliament, tasked with leading parliament into the 21st century.

Below is a summary of his comments at the event held at the TractionSpacecoworking office in Tacoma. The answer has been edited for brevity and clarity.

On the Importance of Innovative Entrepreneurs

It’s important for everyone to embrace innovative companies, innovative entrepreneurs doing cool things here in our community. Looking at the data on the economic recovery, it’s not the big companies that are adding jobs and pulling us away from our economic challenges. Small businesses in general doing that important work.

Government support for entrepreneurs

I think our star entrepreneurs are back. They’re the people who rack up tough yardage scoring touchdowns. And some of the federal government’s roles, some of the local economic development officials, some of the city’s leaders, etc. made sure it was doing some kind of sabotage for you and gave you a ball. And at least get out of the way so you can score the touchdowns you need to score.

About the Blue Economy

This week feels like blue economy week. The US Secretary of Energy came to our region to talk about the Blue Economy. She went out on her Sequim and visited the PNNL lab. The PNNL Lab is the only Department of Energy marine science lab nationwide. It was the first time an Undersecretary or Secretary of Energy had come to our region to really look at these blue economy opportunities.

I walked away from it to use another football analogy or to refer to someone who no longer plays for our team, but as Russell Wilson said, why don’t we Doesn’t it? I think about opportunities in the blue economy space. Why not see these opportunities happening here in Tacoma and here in our region? Because we have the opportunity to foster energy-related spaces, clean water spaces, logistics spaces, and ocean innovation opportunities.

About the importance of the incubator

why not us? why aren’t you here? Part of the reason I supported this is the idea of ​​supporting entrepreneurs with mentorship, space, access to funders, and all the important things incubators do. It’s easy. We should advocate for it, and frankly the federal government should support that work. Thank you to everyone supporting and cheerleading for it.

About the CHIPS Act

A few weeks ago, Congress passed a bill called the CHIPS Act. The bill was primarily focused on trying to manufacture semiconductors here in the United States rather than elsewhere. But there were other elements in the bill focused on supporting entrepreneurship, supporting innovation, supporting science education, and supporting university-born innovation.

Importantly, it also included $1 billion for a program I wrote that focuses on investing in communities, including neighborhoods, facing persistent economic challenges. In the districts I represent, there are many regions and communities facing constant economic challenges.

About the Inflation Control Law

I’d be derelict if I didn’t mention the Inflation Reduction Act passed on Friday. The cost of drugs, and hopefully . gas prices will decrease over time. But it also represents the most important investment in history to combat the climate crisis, and indeed an example of how the United States is stepping up and taking leadership.

One of the reasons I mentioned this was when the Secretary of Energy visited. Her focus isn’t just on big regulatory issues and things like that. She wants to promote entrepreneurship in the climate sector and make sure small businesses are taking advantage of some of these opportunities to grow from the passage of this new law. All of you, when I share with all the entrepreneurs here at Maritime Blue, I truly believe that opportunities will arise if we pursue them.

RELATED: Kelp Snacks, Cargo Tracking and Electric Boat Engine Startups Are Part of Maritime Blue Accelerator

On the importance of uniting

I strongly believe that a boat runs best when all the oars are rowing in the same direction. is slightly different. But I think Tacoma shows what we can do if we work together. This incubator is a great example of that.

On finding ways to retain tech talent in Tacoma and Pierce County

Lots of great ingredients. There are many smart people living here, [but] Many of them take Interstate 5 every day, but we want the opportunity not to do that. Unfortunately, as someone trying to get on Interstate 5, I say yes. So the role of our university in that regard is very important. The role played by Andrew Fry (Director of the Department of Engineering and Technology at the University of Washington, Tacomas), and his attempt to foster industry relationships between entrepreneurial people and entrepreneurial students, start-ups, and others. It is important to be

One reason for this dynamic is that housing is more affordable than Seattle. But here in Tacoma we have a housing supply problem that is putting a lot of strain on people. So we’ve been working on some legislation to try and drive additional affordable housing development. We actually got federal funding. It’s not the only thing we have to do, but it’s what we have to do.

In fact, I think initiatives like incubators are important. Because it allows people to start here, develop their network here and hopefully grow and stay here.

