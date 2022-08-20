Daily roundup, August 19: Google Chrome and Apple security flaws. Reduced prison sentence for Bali bomber.Malaysia cuts working week





Let’s review the story of the day.

Singapore’s Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) said on Friday (August 19) that Google Chrome users should immediately get the latest security update after reports that hackers were exploiting a “high-severity vulnerability”. It said it should be installed on the .

High-severity vulnerabilities are “exploited in the wild” and are found on consumer devices.

This issue is related to “Intents”, a feature that allows applications and web services to be launched directly from a page.

Apple has warned of a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of iPhone, iPad and Mac computers, urging users to install an urgent software update.

The company has released patches to fix vulnerabilities that hackers may already know about and exploit.

The flaw allows intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and run arbitrary software in its name, experts say.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Oumar Patek’s sentence was commuted by Indonesian authorities and could be released on parole as early as this month.

Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2012 Bali bombing that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Albanese said his sentence had been commuted as part of the remission granted to prisoners on Indonesia’s Independence Day, adding that his government will be in diplomatic communication with Jakarta about the decision.

Malaysia’s Minister of Human Resources said a reduction in working hours from 48 to 45 hours a week would be announced soon.

M Saravanan was commenting on reports that the implementation of short working hours in Malaysia may be postponed.

The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has reportedly asked the government to delay the implementation of reduced working hours on September 1.

Catherine Ann, 56, who sells crochet pieces at Toa Payoh MRT station, learned how to knit as a teenager while living in an orphanage and has remained a passion for it to this day. says.

CNA’s Aqil Haziq Mahmud got to know her, from how she supports her twin sister with mental illness to whether she thinks her products are a bargain.

