Technology transfer at Rainforest Innovations is slowly recovering





Rainforest Innovations’ fiscal 2022 technology transfer performance clearly reflects today’s post-pandemic trends, with entrepreneurial interest by UNM faculty and investor pursuit of university inventions on the rise again. However, it is still clearly below the previous year.

The latest annual indicators for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, show a slow recovery in the formation of UNM-related start-ups and the disclosure of inventions by university researchers.

Investors launched eight new companies last year to bring UNM technology to market. This is up from his four in 2020 and his six in 2021. But from 2016 to 2019 he’s still well below the annual average of nearly a dozen startups.

And new licensing deals for investors to commercialize UNM technology remain sluggish, with only 41 licenses signed last year, down from 53 in 2019.

Similarly, invention disclosures by faculty increased from 81 in 2021 to 94 over the past year. These disclosures are very important because they provide the pipeline of new technology that Rainforest Innovations needs to patent, license it to entrepreneurs and bring it to market.

However, disclosures are well below the pre-pandemic average of 115 faculty inventions per year between 2016 and 2020.

And that has significantly reduced the number of patents filed by Rainforest Innovations, reflecting a three-year steady decline from 2019.

Rainforest Innovations President and CEO Lisa Kuuttila said: “If it goes down, the patent business will go down.”

Still, Kuuttila said technology transfer activity is trending back, with disclosure rates rising slightly and the formation of start-ups gradually increasing.

“We are not at pre-pandemic levels, but things are improving,” she said. “Our technology has seen increased activity from investors and entrepreneurs looking at her portfolio. We now have one or two phone calls each week and many new inquiries.”

