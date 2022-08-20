Google Calendar Update Helps Track Time Lost in Meetings





What you need to know Google has announced a new system for color-coding calendar events and activities. This new feature helps you track time spent in meetings. Available for business users, except for her Workspace for education and her personal Google account.

A new tool has been added to the Time Insights feature in Google Calendar to help you categorize events and use color labels to track time spent in meetings.

A new color categorization extends Time Insights to categorize time spent on specific events and display this data in the right panel. This includes things like the number of times you’ve joined a particular meeting, who’s on the call, and how much time you’ve spent with video conferencing software like Google Meet.

Google Calendar’s new color-coding system lets you customize event categories and add colored labels to your events so you can easily see how you’re spending your time.

“This customizable breakdown feature will make it easier to track time spent on specific activities and strategic areas, such as project work, staff meetings, meetings with specific colleagues and stakeholders. I hope so,” Google wrote in a blog post (open in new tab).

You can label events as ‘personal’ or ‘important’, name them based on goals or projects, and assign color labels. Google Calendar displays a time breakdown of these events in charts within Time Insights.

This new feature is on by default.To get started, in Time Insights[時間の内訳]Go to[色別]Choose. At the end,[ラベルの追加]Click and right-click an event in the calendar grid to add a color label.in the left panel[時間の分析情報]Click[その他の分析情報]You can view time insights by opening

(Image credit: Google)

However, not everyone has access to tools. Google restricts access to only his Workspace accounts at Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Nonprofits levels.

If you have a personal Google Account or have a subscription to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business plans is not covered. of luck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-calendar-new-color-categorization The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos