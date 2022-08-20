Viral video of racist rant leads people to threaten wrong business.





I’m doing all I can to make things clear, but people just don’t get it.

Nigel Mejia, the son of salon manager Mejia, tried to fix his records online by removing his mother’s phone number from parts of the Internet and reporting the incident to Google through the Google Business page help portal.

I still have not received an email to this day, he said.

Nigel Mejia was finally able to get Google to remove a large number of negative reviews from her salon’s Google business profile. The current rating he has is 4.9/5 stars.

Despite public pleas and calls to Google, they were unable to defy the power of the internet.

While some social media platforms have rules that prohibit publishing someone’s personal information (such as phone numbers and addresses), many creators and users are more likely to do things like simply say someone’s name or company name. I’ve found a way around them to have the same effect. People can examine themselves.

We couldn’t handle all that pressure, said Nigel Mejia. It was like trying to explain.

Nigel Mejia with mother Iris Mejia.Tina Russell for NBC News

As the days went on, things got worse.

Several people called and threatened to burn down Iris Mejia’s salon and home.

Her fears were not unfounded. Mejia turned off her cell phone and unplugged the store’s phone, but soon salon employees began facing physical threats and harassment. In one instance, Mejia had a man burst into a salon and curse her before fleeing.

At that point, Mejia, salon employees and customers began to worry about their safety. Mejia feared more people would harass her or do worse.

My appointment book was completely full, you know, like a fake appointment, she said Mejia was worried someone would come into the salon trying to harass or harm her.

Two days after the video went viral, Mejia decided to close the salon. what are you going to do at this point? She remembered what she thought. she was in danger. Our clients are at risk.

But even after the salon closed, people who watched the video were still able to damage Mejia and her business. These included slurs such as ‘back in the cage’ and ‘monkey’.

Iris Mejia’s Vandalized Hair Salon.Courtesy Iris Mejia

Iris Mejia said all that stress took a toll on her health and led to her being hospitalized for three days. She said she struggled with her arthritis, which got worse as the pressure from her viral videos increased.

“It affected me emotionally in a really frightening way,” she said.

The cost of repainting the salon, along with the hospital bills, and the loss of wages during the closure have hit the business hard, she said. He said it decreased by $9,000.

She said many people stopped calling because they didn’t know what was going on. They don’t think it’s safe to come back.

The salon’s GoFundMe page, started by Niesluchowski and Iris, raised just over $7,500, but Mejia said it barely covered a month’s rent and repainting the store.

It was $6,000 that I had to cough myself, she said

Nigel and Iris blame Google for their identity mistakes and business slowdown.

90% of new clients say they’re all from Google, and Nigel Mejia talks about their business before posting a viral video. So, when all the reviews were going, it went from 4.9 to 3 stars overnight.

Iris said: they wouldn’t have called me. If anything, I think it’s their fault that this happened to me personally.

