Google adjusts search to prioritize ‘people-first content’ The Register

The big change could come as Google modifies its search algorithm to focus on content created primarily for people, rather than content designed to impress web crawlers and index bots. to rank.

Google Search spokesperson Danny Sullivan said: Thursday’s blog post.

“This ranking update helps ensure that unoriginal, low-quality content does not rank higher in searches. We found that the results associated with

Chocolate Factory regularly modifies its search algorithms in response to changing business priorities, for better or worse. This also helps prevent search engine optimization from bending or breaking company rules to maximize ad revenue instead of promoting quality content.

That said, the search giant’s recent results seem to have drawn more criticism than usual.

For example, last December, complaints about low-quality results for queries related to programming code sparked a discussion about the rise of low-quality code snippet sites. These “code snippet aggregators” show up on Google Search Results Pages (SERPS) when people search for specific programming code or error messages. Many seem to be scraped from sites with real programming communities like Stack Overflow.

And the following month, YCombinator partner Michael Seibel tweeted:

Not long after, BoingBoing.net’s Rob Beschizza advised searchers to add the word “reddit” to any search as a way to prevent abusive content. Beschizza recently called Google Search “a trashcan for affiliate earnings lists.”

Competitors like Brave also argue that “the result pages of big tech search engines like Google are filled with ads and automated content (or “SEO spam”) by marketers trying to trick the system and boost the site’s rank. ) and is often cluttered.”

To some extent, it has always been. But the update, which came out after much criticism, not to mention Brave’s launch of a rival search service, meant Google made a bigger-than-usual move to defend its 91% global market share. It suggests that you are making course corrections.

Sullivan contributed to the effort earlier this year by pointing to research that found Google rival Bing to be worse when it comes to hoaxes.

Today, Google’s focus is on showing “more original and useful content written by people for people” in search results, and this is done through machine learning.

“This update introduces a new site-wide signal that is considered among many other signals for ranking web pages,” Google explains on its search blog. “This classification process is fully automated using machine learning models. This is neither a manual action nor a spam action.”

Google’s new atrocities don’t do away with all the cynical clickbait traps with lots of chumboxes. Advertising businesses acknowledge that some sites with unhelpful content can still rank well in the SERPs if they present enough “people first” material in a way that satisfies the algorithms. I’m here. However, the tech giant says it will “continue to improve how classifiers detect unhelpful content and launch further efforts to better reward content that puts people first.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/08/19/google_search_algorithm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos