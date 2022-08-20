Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro show off in early hands-on





We don’t know exactly when the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be fully launched, but September or October sounds good, but in the meantime we’ve got a hands-on video showcasing prototypes of both phones. has appeared.

The revealing video is from Unbox Therapy (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)) and gives us a long look at both standard and premium versions of Google’s upcoming flagship product. I can do it. However, these devices do not have working software and appear to be developer handsets.

It’s important to remember that these aren’t production versions of the phones, but specs are likely to carry over. The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a maximum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Storage on Pixel 7 Pro.

size and weight

Both phones are compared to their predecessors, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, but when it comes to design, there are really only minor tweaks, with some minor differences regarding dimensions and screen curvature.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look slightly shorter than their predecessors, but not significantly larger. Is the same.

Aside from showing us the design, Google hasn’t said much about these upcoming phones, other than running an upgraded version of the Tensor chipset. All should become clear in the coming months.

Analysis: Slow startup

The Pixel 7 became official at the Google IO 2022 developer conference in May, if it were to launch in October as widely rumored. That takes five months from initial public release to the actual proper launch.

This is certainly a long-term schedule, and it’s hard to know exactly what Google thinks. It’s not a strategy that companies like Apple and Samsung have adopted, but OnePlus wants to push out a tidbit and launch the phone in the days leading up to the big announcement.

Google IO is traditionally used to showcase features towards Android (Android 13 this year). This makes sense as there are developer previews and public betas before the final version of the software is launched. Not so with the Pixel 7.

Where you might actually put off buying other Google phones, including the Google Pixel 6a, is when you know another phone is about to launch. It will be interesting to see if Google tries this again next year when the Pixel 8 is due out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-pixel-7-and-pixel-7-pro-get-shown-off-in-an-early-hands-on The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos