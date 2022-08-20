New McLaren Solus GT revealed as V10 single-seater





McLaren has brought the Virtual Vision Gran Turismo concept car to life with the new McLaren Solus GT. Aside from single-seater race cars, this 200 mph hypercar is faster than any other McLaren thanks to a high-revving naturally aspirated V10 and innovative aerodynamics that generate over 1,200kg of downforce. . Only 25 cars will be built and all will be sold before the truck launch next year.

Derived from the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo, designed exclusively for the PlayStation racing game, McLaren was the first manufacturer to move from the virtual world to the real race track with customer-ready machines.

A track-only McLaren gives you the freedom to pursue the ultimate in aerodynamics, without being bound by road regulations or specific series racing rules. As such, the concept car’s fighter-style canopy carries over, sliding forward for cabin access. An extended front splitter feeds air under the car, accelerated through a large diffuser tunnel to create suction, and wheel shrouds are fitted to reduce turbulence.

Deep sidepods house the radiators, and intakes above the driver’s head pump cool air into the 5.2-liter V10, which should provide a sharp intake note at full throttle. At the rear there is a large dual-element fixed wing that works in conjunction with the diffuser for huge downforce.

McLaren isn’t after straight-line performance with the Solus GT, but the 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 should deliver plenty of punch with its 829bhp and colossal 650Nm of torque. In just 2.5 seconds he accelerates to 100 km/h and revs he hits over 10,000 rpm, a remarkable change from the current turbocharged V8 and hybrid V6 engines.

The motor is built using custom machined internals with barrel-driven throttles on each of the 10 cylinders. No chains or belts. The attachment is gear driven for increased durability.

For the first time in a McLaren production car, the engine acts as a stressed member of the carbon fiber chassis, simplifying its design and eliminating the need for a rear subframe. The V10 is mated to a 7-speed straight-cut sequential gearbox, which is also structural. The Solus GT’s rear suspension is attached directly to the casing.

The Solus GT has double wishbone suspension at each corner, with inboard dampers linked by front axle pushrods and rear pullrods. A traditional anti-roll bar is used – unlike the hydraulic bridged suspension system used on some McLaren road cars, it is adjustable to adjust the car’s balance. Given that some of these components are exposed, McLaren applied a carbon fiber casing to the front suspension links to improve airflow.

Exotic materials are used in other parts of the Solus GT construction, resulting in a weight reduction of less than 1,000kg. For example, the rollover hoop and halo protection structure are made of 3D printed titanium, while the 18-inch centerlock wheels are made of forged aluminum.

They are wrapped in Le Mans Prototype slicks, but wet tires are available for the rain-soaked track sessions. Braking is handled by carbon-carbon race-car-style discs gripped by six-piston aluminum monobloc calipers, allowing the driver to adjust the bias of the brakes.

Each customer is provided with an FIA-spec race suit, helmet and HANS device, along with a bespoke seat fitting service just like a Formula 1 driver. Seats are molded specifically for each driver, the pedal box is adjustable, and the steering wheel features a digital screen and a myriad of controls designed for on-the-fly use.

As part of the purchase, each purchaser will be offered a driver coaching program before stepping into their blazingly fast new hypercar. Prototype test drives are available for those wanting to steer the direction of the car’s behavior before launch, and of course, bespoke customization options are offered through McLaren’s Special Operations department.

Every Solus GT comes with a tool set, radio kit and coolant preheater to support track events.

