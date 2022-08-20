A hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7 series has allegedly been shared online.Said to get up to 12GB of RAM





An early hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has been shared online by a YouTuber. Both models of the upcoming Google smartphone were purported to be early developer versions, and the phones were only seen on the bootloader screen. In the video, the YouTuber also shared the hardware specs and design features of two of his Google smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were also featured in the video and compared to early developer versions of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro.

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy shared a hands-on video of what is believed to be an early developer version of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The video suggests that upcoming Pixel phones will retain the horizontal layout of the rear camera module, as we can see on the Pixel 7 with a dual rear camera setup and the Pixel 7 Pro with a triple rear camera setup.

The Google logo for both handsets can be centered on the back panel as shown in the video. According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature a visor-like design. The video also mentioned that the Pixel 6 Pro is slightly taller and thicker than the Pixel 7 Pro, which is said to be significantly shorter in height when compared to the Pixel 6. Both upcoming Google phones may feature slimmer bezels than the Pixel 6 series. Also, while the Pixel 7 series is said to be thinner than his Pixel 6 series, the rear camera module has the same thickness.

An early developer version of the Pixel 7 Pro was seen in the video with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The Pixel Pro’s bootloader screen also displays the codename for Cheetah EVT1.1, as seen in the Unbox Therapy video. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset can be seen under the codename Panther EVT1.1′. According to the video, the Pixel 7 Pro has polished left and right spines, while the Pixel 7 has a matte finish on the sides. According to the YouTuber, both phones are said to support wireless charging.

Up front, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can be seen in Unbox Therapy’s video with hole-punch displays. According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 7 Pro may have a slightly larger hole punch. The YouTuber also weighs the Pixel 7 series handsets. The Pixel 7 is said to be about 10g lighter than the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7 Pro is about 1g heavier than the Pixel 6 Pro.

Remember, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote event. Both flagship phones are said to launch later this year. They are powered by the next generation Tensor SoC and ready to run on Android 13.

