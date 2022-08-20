Sarah Thomas Joins Eden Alternative’s Board of Directors





Aging Prominent Innovator and Strategist Brings Expertise Amid Rapid Growth of Organization

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, The Eden Alternative, a nonprofit that improves aging services, announced the addition of Sarah Thomas to its board of directors . Operating for over 25 years, Eden Alternative continues its rapid pace of recent innovation. The addition of Thomas to the Board strengthens the organization’s ability to lead the changing landscape of technology and aging.

Thomas joins the Board as a seasoned leader in innovation and aging expert with more than 20 years dedicated to transforming the aging experience. As CEO of multiple companies, Thomas helps create age-sensitive products, brands, spaces and experiences that delight consumers of all ages. Thomas has held key leadership positions in the United States and Asia as an accomplished speaker and author, with a career spanning high technology, robotics, change management, and post-acute care. She combines her expertise in occupational therapy with her operational, clinical, and entrepreneurial experience to drive global improvement in design and systems innovation worldwide.

Thomas joins board to help The Eden Alternative modernize its services and tools to meet the needs of practitioners and communities severely impacted by the global pandemic, staffing shortages and slow pace of innovation To do. Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Bultema, The Eden Alternative has refactored much of its core intellectual property and services. “Sara is recognized as a thought leader and a major innovator in the senior services sector,” said Burtema, adding, “Combined with her passion for doing the right thing for seniors, the technology of seniors. and her insight into the emerging longevity economy is Eden’s board of directors.As we continue to transform Eldercare for the better in a situation that is sure to be disrupted by major innovations and technological advances, Sarah I couldn’t be more excited to join us.”

About Eden Alternative

The Eden Alternative is an international non-profit organization that provides consulting, education and tools to organizations and individuals in the aging service industry. Eden Alternative has educated thousands of people around the world on their personalized care model. This organizational model has become widely recognized as a flagship framework for combating existing institutional medical models that continue to leave elders feeling lonely, helpless, and bored. Organizations that have adopted The Eden Alternative practices have seen significantly lower employee turnover, improved financial performance, improved regulatory compliance, and happier and healthier seniors.

Click here for the official headshot of Sarah Thomas

Click here for the official logo of The Eden Alternative

Media Contact: Julian Flores Chief Marketing Officer The Eden [email protected] x 3062

Sision

View Original Content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sarah-thomas-joins-the-eden-alternative-board-of-directors-301609394.html

SOURCE Eden Alternative

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sarah-thomas-joins-eden-alternative-200000640.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos