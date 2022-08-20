Some Pixel owners can’t charge wirelessly after Android 13 update





Pixel owners who haven’t upgraded to Android 13 yet, take note. It seems that some people are unable to use wireless charging after installing the latest OS released earlier this week (via 9to5Google). There are some on Reddit about the issue from people using his Pixel 4, 4 XL, 6, and 6 Pro using a variety of wireless chargers, including Google’s first-party his Pixel Stand. There was a post. For Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, this could be an even bigger problem. After updating to Android 13, it is not possible to roll back to Android 12.

Some user reports say the phone seems to recognize when it’s connected to a wireless charger, and one user even said the 4 XL was showing a charging battery icon. increase. However, the battery seemingly doesn’t seem to draw any juice, and some charging pads report misaligned phones or general charging errors.

It shows connected but not charging.

Various fixes have been proposed. Specifically with the Pixel Stand, it was reported that after disabling the Pixel Stand app, booting into safe mode and charging with the stand, then forgetting and adding the stand, the device started charging again. , while others had no luck with those steps. One of his staff here at The Verge had a friend who said his 1st gen Pixel Stand seemed to forget his Pixel 6 Pro but started charging again after re-setting it up. .

Some users are also reporting issues with fast charging on various Pixel models, with one user saying that the Pixel 4A 5G charges only 10% in an hour and gets very hot. They didn’t specify exactly whether they were using wireless or wired charging, but they did mention plugging and unplugging the phone, suggesting it was the latter.

Google didn’t immediately respond to The Verges’ question about the issue or whether there was a fix.

It’s unfortunate that this kind of issue is happening with Android 13. Some users in particular have said that the problem started during the beta. That means Google had time to hear about the problem and fix it. Android 12 was a particularly unstable release, with several updates breaking core Pixel functionality. And the fact that Android 13 has basic issues like charging doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that Google has issues with update stability.

