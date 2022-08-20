Google Helpful Content Updates and Relationships with Law Firms





According to a Google search, they are about to launch a Helpful Content Update. That update will start next week after August 22nd and could last for two weeks or more. This is intended to help people browsing websites online see more helpful and original content written for people and for people.The main idea here is to show this helpful content in search results

What is People-Centric and Helpful Content Updates?

This update aims to better reward content visitors who connect and feel they had a satisfying experience. Conversely, content that doesn’t meet the expectations of potential clients doesn’t work well.

Google Search suggests using its guidelines and years of advice to create content for people, not search engines. This may seem like a thin line that shouldn’t be crossed, as content that puts people first means creating satisfying content, but using search engine optimization (SEO) and add value.

How do you know if you’re creating content that puts people first?

A Google search has a list of questions you can ask yourself before creating content for your law firm’s website. If your answer to each question is yes, it probably means you are well on your way to creating user-first content.

Those questions are:

Does the content directly demonstrate deep knowledge and expertise in a particular area of ​​law? Is there a primary focus on the company website? If existing or potential clients read the content, will they achieve their goals If an existing or potential client reads your content, they will leave the company’s website feeling that they had a satisfactory experience. Are you leaving? Is there a specific audience that you think your content will be useful to if they come to see you?

What does Google Search mean by not creating content for search engines in the first place?

Google always stresses that content shouldn’t be created for search engines in the first place. Then comes the question of how to do SEO. However, according to Google, the user-first goal does not preclude the use of SEO practices. Rather, they argue that SEO is useful when used with user-first content. The conundrum here is that content written for search engines is usually content that website visitors are not interested in.

How can you create user-first content without using a search-engine-first approach? Google Search has a few more questions. If you answered yes to some or all of them, then you need to re-evaluate how the law firm creates content for her website for that law firm.

Here are some questions to start your law firm website content evaluation:

Is the content on your law firm’s website primarily intended to attract users and prospects from search engines, and is it not intended for humans? Are you using automation to create content on multiple topics? Is it just summarizing someone with no added value? Is it trendy and existing? Are you creating content about things just because you’re not writing for an audience? Does your content force readers to ask more questions? Are you aiming for a set word count? there is no. You write in a niche and you don’t have the experience needed to do so, but did you think you could get search traffic? How much is my car accident case worth?

Other content in the update

This latest update introduces an all-new, fully automated, weighted site-wide signal that identifies low, little, or little value add for users performing searches. To do. This seems like a coincidence looking for a place to happen because Google’s definition of what is useful, of little value, or of little added value doesn’t align with the website that hosts the content. It may seem Google says that content on websites that are deemed to have a lot of useless content will not perform well, assuming there is better content elsewhere.

The update is intended for online education, arts, entertainment, shopping, and technology-related content law firms, but may experience ranking fluctuations during rollout. Make sure you are paying and ask for advice on how to deal with the change.

