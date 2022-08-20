



The African Energy Chamber of Commerce (AEC) is proud to announce Rebecca Enonchong, Chair of the Africa Center for Innovation and Ventures. Founder and CEO of AppsTech and I/O Spaces. and he is chairman of AfriLabs at this year’s edition of the Africa Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, taking place October 18-21. I will give a lecture. 2022, Cape Town. Discussions during the conference focused primarily on the need for an African-adapted energy transition. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) implementation with large-scale energy projects. It will also be important to confirm the speakers with industry experts such as Enonchong about the role technology has played in making history of energy poverty.

Enonchong describes himself as a tech fanatic and is one of Africa’s leading innovators, driving the transformative potential of technology in Africa. Across 27 African countries, he has over 80 innovations He is a network organization of centers He has founded multiple businesses including AfriLabs and serves as a hub for future entrepreneurs Enonchon provides technology solutions across the African economy We are working to expand the penetration of Similarly, her business, her ActivSpaces, also serves as an incubator, a center based primarily in rural areas to improve human capital development and scale innovation beyond urban boundaries. is equipped with Through her business, various programs and outreach initiatives, Enonchong continues to drive future technologies in Africa.

Her success as an entrepreneur and technology innovator has been recognized globally, with Forbes magazine naming her as one of Africa’s Top 10 Female Tech Founders to Watch in 2014, and a strong presence in science, technology and industry. He was also named one of the 100 most influential Africans. 2017 innovation. As such, Enonchong, fueled by her extensive experience in her sector and committed to developing a competitive, technology-driven economy in Africa, is the continent’s premier her energy her event. Key to her AEW 2022 representing her speaker.

At a time when Africa’s energy sector is on the cusp of transformation, largely due to new oil and gas discoveries leading to large-scale development. The energy transition calls for accelerated adoption of renewable energy. Also, innovation in energy is key in recent efforts to reduce emissions across the energy value chain. While climate change concerns are growing and stakeholders are calling for deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, more than 600 million people in Africa still lack access to electricity and 900 million More and more people don’t have access to clean cooking solutions. Unleashing new technologies will therefore not only prevent climate change and accelerate the energy transition, but also accelerate Africa’s socio-economic development.

Industrialization in Africa will require significant innovation in the technological field, and stakeholders such as Enonchon are succeeding in this regard. Passionate about technology and Africa, Enonchon has contributed to the development of the African economy through the widespread adoption of technology solutions. As AEW 2022 seeks to rewrite the history of energy poverty against the backdrop of all Africa’s energy resources, having Africa-led solutions is key to ushering in a new era of growth and development. This is what his AEW 2022 stands for, and what professionals such as Enon Chong will be driving at the event in Cape Town, says the African Energy Chamber of Commerce (AEC) Executive Chairman of his NJ Ayuk said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Energy Week (AEW).

Media Contacts: For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected]Inquiries about attendance [email protected]Inquiries about speakers [email protected]Media-related inquiries [email protected]

About Africa Energy Week (AEW): AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 will connect African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to foster industry growth and development and promote Africa as a destination for energy investment. Major organizations such as the Organization of African Petroleum Producers and African heavyweights such as Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have partnered with his AEW, reinforcing the role the event plays in Africa’s energy future.

This press release was issued by APO. The content has not been overseen by the African Business editorial team and has not been checked or verified by an editorial team, proofreader or fact checker. The publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://african.business/2022/08/apo-newsfeed/technology-entrepreneur-rebecca-enonchong-to-drive-energy-transition-environmental-social-governance-esg-dialogue-at-african-energy-week-2022-aew-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos