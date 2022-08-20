Read this article before Google flags it and removes it as clickbait





quick! Read this now. Google says it’s cracking down on clickbait.

The tech giant announced Thursday that it will begin prioritizing content by humans. People are trying to get rid of clickbait articles that try to grab the reader’s attention with catchy headlines but don’t always deliver the product.

But this is not (I promise).

So-called helpful content updates allow Google’s search engine algorithms to remove content that was primarily created to rank well in search engines rather than help or inform people. increase. This means that an entire industry that has grown around search engine optimization (SEO) since the early 90s, including news media, may need to recalibrate a bit.

In a blog post announcing the update, Google search rep Danny Sullivan wrote that if content appears designed to attract clicks instead of providing information to readers, people will I know you think it’s useless. Many of us have probably experienced the frustration of visiting his web page that seemed to have what we were looking for but didn’t meet our expectations.

Sullivan gave the example of a Google user looking for information about a new movie, only to find reviews that were aggregated from other sites and didn’t add any value.

This isn’t very helpful if you’re expecting to read something new, he writes. You are more likely to read something you have never seen before.

Sullivan added that tests showed particularly promising improvements in searches related to online education, arts, entertainment, shopping and technology after the update.

Google’s move to remove low-quality clickbait content came amid consistent headlines detailing the company’s declining search results.

Google’s search engine algorithms use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems to find the most relevant and useful content for our readers, and have been regularly updated for over a decade. However, critics say that the major search engines push paid ads and links to other Google services rather than quality content, and that they try to rank higher in the search engines and boost their client status. It claims to be consistently duped by search engine optimization companies that aggregate designed content. Educate your readers.

For news sites, Google considers various factors such as backlinks (links from external sites back to your site) and crosslinks (links between sites) when assigning their relevance, so that articles are It’s even more complicated than whether you’re aggregating content from other places. Permission to outlet. Articles should also provide relevant headline-related content, including relevant links, to actually inform the reader.

The test for news companies is whether they can do this without triggering a clickbait banghammer. But Google says news outlets should have nothing to fear as long as they produce their own quality content.

Content on sites that are judged to have relatively more unhelpful content, not just unhelpful content, but overall, are less likely to perform well in search.

Google also provided a series of questions for content creators to ask themselves to better understand and navigate the update. The key point was simple. Focus on creating original content for real people instead of getting clicks.

The new update will go into effect next week, but it could take up to two weeks to fully roll out, Google said, adding that details will be posted on the update page after launch. Only English searches are affected, but a Google representative said on Friday that the company plans to roll out updates to other languages ​​in the future.

Google also says it will continue to improve the series of updates it started last year to show better reviews on the site.

