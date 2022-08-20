Microsoft Edge Is Bloated Than Google Chrome





People love to accuse Google Chrome of being a bloated browser that eats up computer resources. Well, Microsoft Edge got even worse. It started with good intentions, but Microsoft can’t help itself.

I really wanted to love Microsoft Edge. I switched to using it on my desktop PC and Android phone and have recommended it to others. But as time goes on, it’s getting harder to justify it. Google’s dream of a browser like Chrome without the bloat seems dead.

feature creep

Microsoft Edge didn’t get bloated. In fact, that was one of the reasons I decided to give it a try: I thought it was a slimmed-down version of Chrome with many of the same features, just less features.

It seemed that way for a while, but it didn’t take long for feature creep to start happening. “Feature creep” is the constant addition of new features to a product, damaging it. Unfortunately, it’s common with modern browsers, apps and other types of software.

Instagram is one of the most famous examples of feature creep. It used to be a very simple app that just posted photos. Photos only. Now it’s a bloated amalgamation of the old Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.

The weird thing about Edge’s feature creep is that it doesn’t actually steal features from other browsers. Microsoft adds a lot of unnecessary stuff.

Browsers that can offer loans Microsoft

2021 was the year Microsoft really started packing features into Edge. It’s been a little late for 2022, but it’s still going. Let’s take a look at some of the most egregious additions.

Edge has the ability to offer loans. If you make a purchase between $35 and $1,000, your browser will display the option to “Buy Now, Pay Later”. Microsoft has partnered with Zip for this feature and is likely being cut from the transaction.

Reddit user Leopeva64-2

Remember playing games on MSN? You can play those games on Edge. A small icon appears in the toolbar (when enabled) and opens a sidebar containing games such as Solitaire, Bubbles and Sudoku. The actual game is played on a web page, not a browser.

Reviews are a great way to find out about a product before you buy it. There are many great places to read these reviews, and Microsoft wants Edge to show them. You may see coupons and review pop-ups when checking out at some online retailers. An idea that might be useful, but it might not be what you expect from a browser.

One of our recent additions is the visual search feature. Hover your mouse over a website image to see a small icon to run Bing Visual Search. Basically, search the web for similar images. This was enabled by default on Edge 95.

Some of the features Microsoft added are more useful than others, such as price tracking, but they’re a bit too much for the browser. None of these features are really for browsing the web.

Not all edges are bad

Finally, Edge has some great ideas. It’s a generally good browser and a good competitor to Chrome. However, I still use it on my PC, Android phone, and iPhone.

Edge is more than just Chrome with Microsoft’s name slapped. The company has added some unique features. You can automatically clear your history when you close your browser, move tabs to the sidebar, take advantage of a dedicated kids mode, and more.

What do these features have in common? They improve your web browsing and browser experience. Such features are much more welcome than games and coupons.After all, a browser’s job is to make using the Internet as easy as possible. Every little prompt and popup gets in the way.

