Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Hits Almost Any Proper Note





The Google Pixel Buds Pro are definitely impressive. These wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear and deliver rich, bass-filled audio. Plus, it keeps your music playing for about 7 hours before you need to reach for your charging cable.

Simple touch controls make it easy to crank up the volume or switch tracks, and while it’s not market-leading, it has solid enough noise cancellation to just enjoy the sound of a song.

Like the Pixel Buds before them, the Pixel Buds Pro arrive in a very neat charging case that feels more premium than all its rivals, including the pricier AirPods Pro. Other extras include wireless charging, smooth connectivity with Pixel phones, and an IPX4 water-resistant design that can withstand the UK’s worst weather.

There’s a lot to like about the Pixel Buds Pro, but there are a few issues, like the high £180 price tag (compare the excellent Pixel Buds A at under £100) and a slightly looser fit. there is. This means it’s not ideal for the gym.Also, the Pixel Buds Pro are probably best left alone for anyone with an iPhone in their pocket. Apple devices can’t take advantage of all the features that Android has, such as fast pairing.

Despite some frustrations, Google has produced a very solid pair of wireless earbuds with the Pixel Buds Pro, hitting a lot of the right notes.

