Stop using BeReal like Instagram





Some people are using BeReal as intended. For that, I applaud you. But some of you are using it in a very wrong way. You know exactly who you are.

For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social network that is in many ways an anti-social network. The app will send a notification to all users at a randomized time to let them know it’s time for BeReal. In theory, the user opens her BeReal right after receiving this notification, takes a picture of what she’s doing at the time, and posts it to the app. Until you post your girlfriend’s BeReals, you cannot see other people’s girlfriend’s BeReals.

On paper, it’s the opposite of Instagram. The latter app is famous for being filled with beautiful, carefully edited photos of themselves doing glamorous things with a bunch of their beloved friends. It’s important to post your best moments and nothing else.

But BeReal cannot be curated. At least, it’s intended not to be. that’s the real you. Scrolling through Instagram might make you feel like you’re the only one watching Netflix in bed on a Friday night when everyone else is out on the town, but scrolling through BeReal makes you feel like you’re not alone. It reminds me that there is no Oddly comforting is perhaps the most effective online therapy for FOMO.

At least, that’s the intention.

you know exactly who you are

But BeReal has a fatal flaw that I believe greatly hinders its mission. BeReal notifications never expire. You can’t post BeReal before the notification, but you can post anytime after the notification (until the next day’s alert, of course).

As a result, there’s little stopping people from using this app in exactly the same way they use Instagram stories. So regardless of when BeReal’s notifications are sent, they’re always posting consistently around 8pm every night when they’re doing something exciting. And they get his BeReal full of artistic photos of coffee cups, martini glasses, beach sunsets, selfies with friends in fancy places, and more. In other words, Instagram stories.

I see this among people I know (sorry, people I know). But I also scroll through the public discovery feed quite often, and this is clearly a growing trend across platforms. (I’d rather do something interesting at 8pm than kill a section dweller.)

Now, I’m not criticizing the late BeReals per se. Not everyone is always available when notifications appear. I myself post BeReals sometimes hours late. But the people I’m talking to don’t. Rather, they deliberately consistently ignore the timing of BeReal notifications, opting to post at the highest point of the day. I don’t think this is a blurred or subjective line. If you belong to this category, you know. you know that very well.

I can understand why you would want to do that. The instinct that made Instagram her FOMO monster doesn’t magically go away with another app. Still, I believe this behavior is harmful and diametrically opposed to the attraction that attracted many of us to BeReal in the first place.

Do BeReal like Barbara, not like an Instagram influencer.

This is my case. When you join BeReal, you enter into a social contract. I am revealing a part of me to you as your fellow girlfriend BeReal user. I’m showing you that you’re not the real person you see on Instagram. Because I don’t think I can.

And indeed, that’s why you joined BeReal too, a fictional BeReal Instagrammer. You joined because you had an itch that Instagram didn’t scratch. Some of you also wanted to see the Internet cesspool of curated bullshit, and that’s all BeReal promised to deliver.

But it should be two-way. I hope you will open your life to me, so I will open to you the mundane parts of my life. can treat each other. But I am asking you to give me some of what you are taking.

BeReal users have no problem showing themselves boring and ugly in the app. Because others do too. We dissolve in the sea. There is power in solidarity. The more your app is overrun with parties and artful wine cocktails, the less comfortable everyone wants to use it for its intended purpose. That would take away the unique charm that drew her to BeReal in the first place. We just get a much worse, much more buggy Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/20/23313295/bereal-instagram-app-curation-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos