How to stave off a global recession as Canada’s tech engine stalls





The last time inflation soared, China was the world’s 10th largest economy, the New York Islanders were a Stanley Cup dynasty, and Mark Zuckerberg was just three years old.

Anyone who really remembers those days, and the recession caused by stubborn inflation and rising interest rates, is now over 55. Low interest rates and low inflation to weather the storm.

But today we live in another world. A global pandemic that never goes away. Supply chain disruptions tearing the economy apart and a bloody war in Europe could evolve into something we don’t want to think about. and pressure to respond appropriately.

One thing Canada didn’t experience the last time it was hit by multiple sources of inflation was a thriving startup-driven innovation sector. Investments by industry incumbents in tech start-ups and advanced technologies are already shaping the innovation economy, which accounts for 12% of the country’s GDP, and 16% in Ontario, according to the Innovation Economy Council. Moreover, he is growing more than three times faster than any other sector. The innovation economy is key to Canada’s future economic growth.

The most promising startups are run by founders without a safety net in the best of times and rely on venture capital in the race to scale innovation, attract customers and hire talented workers. , venture investment fell significantly. This is an unintended consequence of rate hikes as central banks continue to fight inflation.

This is the time when technology start-ups must secure available capital. Without venture capital, you would have to wind down your business in order to stay in business. That means no investment in infrastructure, people, people, processes and systems to support growth. This means lost opportunities to reach new markets, increase productivity and stay ahead of global competitors.

Policy makers must deploy surgical measures to address declining investment in venture capital availability and production capacity. Stopping capital to this sector now is like stepping on a hose to water a vegetable garden when production is needed to survive.

The innovation economy is the backbone of Canada’s future economy. But let’s also realize that the loss of capital for the innovation economy has implications well beyond the start-ups themselves. The impact these companies make brings innovative solutions that create a better future for all of us.

Take the cleantech sector, for example. As the world experiences record-high temperatures, Canada’s innovations in direct atmospheric capture and carbon capture and storage are being touted as the primary means of actually removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. increase. We can’t afford to see this or any other cleantech development reset. Let me be clear: there is no road to net zero emissions without innovation. We must implement interventions that maintain the momentum of the cleantech sector and its vital role in the fight against climate change.

Canada’s Emissions Reduction Plan has set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030, and cleantech solutions to help you reach those goals are available here today. Encouraging large energy users to adopt these solutions is more than just an economic opportunity, it is vital to their survival.

The recently announced GHG Offset Credit Regulations may be expressly endorsed by Canadian Securities Administrators as creating high-quality offsets that can be used towards corporate net-zero targets. This small change facilitates innovation finance that gives investors her ESG benefits. The updated offset system will also accommodate venture capital investments in cleantech portfolio companies, returning offset credits to fund investors and limited partners investing in innovative cleantech startups.

You should also consider directing some of the funds raised through Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA) to programs that support the creation, growth and scale of these cleantech companies. For example, there are clear opportunities for governments to step up their game in cleantech procurement. A one-stop-shop marketplace for cleantech and circular economy innovations will give the sector an immediate boost. These programs are innovation infrastructure that form a regular starting point for companies that pave the way to net zero and create future jobs in the multi-trillion dollar global climate economy.

For the broader innovation economy, policymakers could consider creating accessible funding programs to automatically match investments by knowledgeable global investors to the world’s best performance. .

You should strongly consider referencing the Israeli playbook page. To enable founders who have had a successful liquidity event to reinvest their earnings in new innovations and innovators with zero his capital his gains tax within two years after the sale. This creates a multigenerational flywheel for investing experience and capital in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Given the existing momentum in the startup community, Canada must not drop the ball on the innovation ecosystem it has carefully nurtured over the past two decades and turn it into one of the great engines of economic growth.

Yung Wu is CEO of MaRS Discovery District, one of the world’s largest innovation hubs.

