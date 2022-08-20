Interconnect innovations key to surging bandwidth demand





The bandwidth carried by telecom networks is increasing by about 30% every year. The interconnects these networks are built on need to be smarter and more capable to keep up with this, BT’s Andrew Lord said in his hot interconnect keynote earlier this week. said.

Lorde, senior manager of optical research at a British telecoms giant, said of fiber, “Just as 100 years ago copper was a major project for rail, water, and It’s a big project for the 21st century.” and electricity. ”

But as fiber optics become more prevalent and branch out into people’s homes and businesses, it’s becoming an ever-greater headache for telecom operators grappling with ever-growing bandwidth demands.

“Our capacity is growing at a rate of 30% per year and we’ve seen that over the last 20 years,” Lord said. “I don’t see any reason why it’s slower, and there are many reasons why it’s faster.”

This hasn’t been much of a problem, at least for the last 20 years. This is thanks to techniques such as wavelength division multiplexing that have allowed optical engineers to pack more wavelengths and colors of light into a single fiber pair. The problem, Lord explained, is that we are approaching the limits of that technology as it is currently deployed.

Smart Interconnect First Aid

One way the Lord says network operators can get around this limitation is by taking advantage of the fact that interconnects have gotten much smarter over the past few generations.

“Transceivers, lasers, pluggables, or line cards have a lot more capabilities than they used to,” he said. “You can change the boundaries flexibly. You can run at 400Gbit/s or 600 or 500 and you can flex it.”

The way modern optical networks operate today, a large portion of fiber capacity is devoted to spare margin.

You can think of this sort of thing like a highway with deep canyons on either side.If you keep your lane you’ll get to your destination, but if you deviate even a little you’ll be down. This is clearly not ideal as there is no room for error. That’s why highways have shoulders on both sides to give them more room, and the wider the shoulders, the greater the safety margin.

The same kind of logic applies to how data is sent over fiber optics. Service providers make educated guesses about how environmental factors and equipment aging affect connection reliability over time, building a generous safety margin.

This is one of the ways optics vendors can extract performance numbers in testing by effectively reducing spectral margins to levels never seen in production networks.

Combining smart, coherent optical transceivers with AI/ML algorithms will allow service providers to dynamically resize margins to increase bandwidth or compensate for increased errors, according to Lord. .

“Because we have real-time information about fiber loss, fiber performance, dispersion, nonlinearities, or transceiver parameters, we can really pull that margin down,” he said.

For example, new networks can run with a small margin to achieve maximum capacity, but as equipment ages or environmental factors change, margins may increase to accommodate additional fluctuations and losses. I can.

Going back to the highway analogy, this would be like opening the shoulder to traffic during rush hour, as long as the weather conditions are clear and accidents are unlikely.

“How much capacity potential is unlocked? I think it’s vast,” he said. I think there is a few dB of spectral margin that translates to double the capacity.”

But all that monitoring requires a full ecosystem of smart interconnected technologies that can feed AI models and provide actionable insights for operators.

data is what you make

According to Lord, until recently, the question wasn’t whether you could glean insights from the transceivers, but what you did with all that data.

“In the past, we had optical networks that generated huge amounts of data about performance that we discarded simply because there was nowhere to store it,” he said. “AI is changing that.”

But Lord doesn’t expect service providers to get used to AI-controlled networks anytime soon. “It is a very brave operator to hand over the complete trust of his governance and management of the network to an AI machine,” he said.

Instead, we see an opportunity to use digital twins to simulate networks in real time and try out new configurations in a safe manner before implementing them in production.

He points out that this is no easy task. “A lot of the problems you have are related to imperfect bends or imperfect mounting, so there are a lot of things you have to worry about, not at the application layer,” he said when building the digital twin. must be considered.

However, once in place, this data can be used in conjunction with pattern matching algorithms to gain insight into much more than just network performance and reliability.

multiband fiber

While reducing spectrum margins can buy network operators time, at some point, capacity demand will reach a tipping point again, Lord explained.

One relatively simple option is to increase the number of fiber pairs used in each span.

“Maybe I just put a lot of fiber in. Honestly, this is probably a very viable solution. Fiber is cost effective. can do.

The caveat, of course, is that with more fiber, you’ll need more transceivers, more power-hungry equipment, and people to actually manage it all.

The capacity that can be packed into a single fiber is highly dependent on the distance the data travels. “If you want to travel short distances, with full fiber spectrum, you can potentially achieve 0.5 petabits. With a 30% year-over-year increase, these numbers quickly start to look very small.

One alternative is to pack more spectral bands into the fiber itself. According to Lord, this significantly increases the capacity of a single fiber pair at the cost of increased complexity.

“What does this mean for interconnects? Suddenly we have fibers with five times the wavelength of what we had before,” he said. “This is what the interconnect community needs to understand better.”

PON on steroids

While this may solve some of the core network complexity, Lord argues there is still an opportunity for innovation when it comes to bringing fiber to a growing number of homes and businesses.

One promising technology is transceivers like Infinera’s XR optics. This allows a 400Gbit/s optical signal to be passively split into multiple smaller optical data streams.

“It’s like a super PON [passive optical network] Lord mentioned common optical technologies used in consumer fiber deployments.

But the technology is not without its challenges, he notes. One of the big problems he said is that the physical and IP layer separation blurs into one.

According to Lord, this requires the appliance to kick off a lot of physical layer processing to ensure traffic from one endpoint is properly routed. However, it has the advantage of significantly reducing power consumption.

The more you integrate and co-package these things and put the optics right next to the electronics, the more power you can save.

Finally, Lord paints a picture of how innovation in interconnect technology is critical to the long-term success of the telecommunications industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/08/20/interconnect_innovation_fiber_capacity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos