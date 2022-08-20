Here’s how AZ Big Media Metro Phoenix gives startups an edge over other tech hubs.





The Silicon Desert could become a hub for post-Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, according to academics and business experts. Greater Phoenix is ​​a more favorable location for startups than other tech hubs.

Why? Through community-based initiatives, use-inspired, hands-on university research, stronger infrastructure, and more resources, all lead to accelerated innovation and improved quality of life.

Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, says Phoenix may soon become synonymous with innovation. Phoenix’s business environment is focused on innovation and supportive of startups. All possible signs point in a positive direction.

Silicon Valley hasn’t always been a $3 trillion region. Over time, his advanced STEM and tech-based R&D have attracted venture capitalists to the San Francisco Bay Area, fostering a strong business climate.

A similar phenomenon is occurring in Arizona. Arizona State University, the nation’s #1 school for innovation, is a Tier 1 research university and a key driver of transformational initiatives.

Read also: 25 tech startups to watch in Metro Phoenix

And many technology-based companies are investing in record amounts. For example, Intel announced his $20 billion expansion in Chandler. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has begun construction on a $12 billion advanced manufacturing facility. Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies continues to thrive. And most recently, Virgin Galactic announced that it would build its next generation spacecraft on Mesa, bringing thousands of high-tech jobs to the Valley.

Additionally, tech startups are becoming more prevalent in Silicon Valley. A free resource for local software companies to communicate and connect with technology industry leaders, job seekers, and investors, according to Gregslist reports.

But Camacho and Ji Mi Choi, vice president of ASU Knowledge Enterprise and founding director of the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, don’t think the Silicon Valley comparison provides an accurate picture of the Arizona market. not.

According to Choi and Camacho, community separates us from all other cities. Arizona people are well equipped with the necessary steps to compete in the 21st century economy.

You don’t have to aspire to be Silicon Valley. We want to be our own identity, said Camacho. We want to be the most tolerant community of entrepreneurs. There are more approaches to helping each other. We want companies to reach multi-billion dollar valuations. We believe that by giving generously of our time and resources, we can do just that. No matter where you come from or what your lineage is, having great disruptive ideas will get you noticed.

Choi agrees.

How do we inspire entrepreneurship? Through our culture. Arizonans are willing to try new things, he said. ASU’s entrepreneurial mission is rooted in our charter. We measure success based on who we include, not who we exclude, and take a fundamental responsibility to the communities around us. We go to great lengths to support the next generation of changemakers.

Experts say the network is insulated and could be used as a power or leverage tool. But in Arizona, Choi says, the network is scalable.

There is a history that entrepreneurs have existed only for certain groups of people. Our goal is to educate students as knowledge institutions and help entrepreneurs deploy that knowledge in an effective and efficient way.

The business community shuns closedness and companies have no interest in working in a bubble economy.

Experts say our business is a firm believer in mentorship. Prominent organizations like GPEC offer start-ups the opportunity to connect with industry partners and deploy solutions.

Innovators are the engine of our rapidly growing economy, but many local nonprofits and academic institutions are very supportive. GPEC’s goal is for the market to become a major force for inducing innovation, Camacho said. Entrepreneurial nonprofits create a culture among students, innovators and businesses. Our universities and community colleges are places of talent. We also help entrepreneurs realize their dreams and reach their next venture. This is the deliberate cultural shift we must take to develop new technologies that don’t yet exist and help companies reach their full potential.

With the rise of startup culture, Choi said, we are seeing more access to venture capital, opportunities and resources, and a stronger infrastructure that includes people, innovative organizations and top universities.

More than 155,000 students attend ASU, and research funding has a significant impact on Arizona and the nation at large.

How do you move from problem to solution? Our research spending is important to the entrepreneurial community. Because we can move from basic research to use-inspired practical applications.

Silicon Desert may have an advantage over Silicon Valley due to increased cooperation between local governments.

Arizona takes a multifaceted approach. Each community participates and plays a role in the local economy, Camacho said. As our population base grows, we continue to evaluate and implement strategies to add to our housing stock in Arizona. We have made great strides in meeting our water conservation and enhancement needs and continue to have sufficient and reliable energy. All these aspects are essential for business growth.

Experts agree that a systems-based approach to entrepreneurship will enable the larger Phoenix to become an unparalleled economic giant.

we are looking long term. Choi said we need to create regenerative and circular business communities with ways to rehabilitate ourselves. education needs improvement and more investment. We want our industry to be self-serving, so looking ahead, ASU and the State Legislature must continue to work together to consider the multifaceted challenges of community development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://azbigmedia.com/business/heres-how-metro-phoenix-offers-startups-advantages-over-other-tech-hubs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos