Seattle musician uses proprietary technology to generate images for songs – GeekWire





Someone famously said that video killed the radio star. 41 years after that song ironically helped him launch MTV, the question in 2022 is what artificial intelligence will bring to video makers.

Seattle’s Jacob Kolker already has the answer.

Managing director of the Allen Institute for AI startup incubator, Colker is one half of King//Colker, a rock electronic duo featuring Los Angeles-based filmmaker Nick King.

These days, the pair have been making music together remotely from their respective basements, and their YouTube channel has seen some success, with four music videos earning nearly 800,000 views.

Unleash a whole new world of creativity that’s been locked in people’s minds.

The latest video (above) is for a song titled Moment, a hi-tech piece Kolker produced over the weekend. The video posted on Monday quickly garnered 150,000 views, probably thanks to the unique nature of how it was created.

Colker had access to a private beta of DALL-E 2, a new system from San Francisco’s AI lab OpenAI that improves upon the previous release of DALL-E 1.

DALL-E 2 can take simple natural language descriptions and transform them into lifelike images and artwork. Designed to enhance visual representation and teach humans how AI sees our world, the technology is explained in this YouTube video, where the art of a koala riding a motorcycle you can see what it looks like.

Since this is a side project, Colker says he was trying to find creative ways to create music videos with limited tools and a zero production budget.

Jacob Kolker (left) and King // Nick King of Kolker. (King//Photo of Colker)

After filming a previous video on their iPhone for fun, Kolker and King wanted to use animation for Moment, a song about the many chapters of human life.

Using the DALL-E 2, Colker entered things like a cyberpunk painting of a blue-haired teenager hanging out with mom and dad. The system produces images that match these criteria, ultimately providing him with a single frame of a colorful video featuring more than 200 of his individual paintings that Colker has stitched together.

Combining my two worlds of technology, AI, and music was a fun moment, says Colker.

In an age of Instagram, TikTok, and all kinds of technology, the rapid-fire image of Colkers’ creation makes sense, even if it feels like an odd evolution from the heyday of MTV and cinematic music videos that defined generations. It seems that there are Thrillers to Smells Like Teen Spirit and others.

But as a part-time creative, Kolker said he doesn’t have tens of thousands of dollars to hire a professional illustrator or creative house to create his images. And he sees the technology as a breakthrough similar to his iPhone 15 years ago, allowing the device to fit in your pocket and create stunning photos.

About the DALL-E 2 Mr. Colker said about the DALL-E 2:

It’s time to update the lyrics of the hit that made MTV go wild

AI excites video stars,

in my head, in my car,

It cannot be rewound. I’ve gone too far.

