Chromecast with Google TV review: Easy to see





I now think an affordable flat screen TV without smart features is a good business proposition. That’s because there are so many plug-and-play smart streaming devices that make the smartness of the TV itself a bit pointless.

From Amazon Fire Sticks to Apple TV, the options are many and the experience is great. Now Google is introducing his latest Chromecast device with 4K streaming to India. Here’s what I thought about the Chromecast with Google TV device.

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast device I got for review was a compact blank disc that connects to a TV or projector with an HDMI cable. It also features a USB-C power point that needs to be connected to a power source. No, it won’t work if you’re powering it from your TV’s USB port, like the Fire Stick.

Like most modern Google devices, it’s very easy to set up. I used my iPhone to find the device via the Google Home app. After a few minutes it worked. It also helped that the app I was logged into on my phone didn’t require an extra signup process to start working with my Chromecast.

The remote control is small and very convenient. It comes with a control ring to help with navigation and selection. There are dedicated buttons for Back, Google Assistant, Home, and Mute YouTube and Netflix. The volume buttons are on the side, which took some getting used to. But using the remote is easy and intuitive, and with the OnePlus TV, the HDMI connection meant that one remote for Telly and Chromecast was all I needed.

The user interface is very simple and clean.

Turn on the device and you’ll notice that the picture quality is very different from, at least, my TV’s native picture quality. This is because 4K HDR has a different contrast ratio and runs smoothly at 60 fps. The color scheme here is softer than what I’m used to, and I loved that it calmed my eyes.

The interface is very easy to use, no learning required at all. It’s a good thing that search is now very prominent here, highlighting that you can access Netflix and the latest Malayalam comedy clips with a simple voice command without having to constantly navigate through the app. But trust Google to do this.

One tab filters content based on what Google knows about your viewing behavior. Additionally, there are separate tabs for movies and TV shows, another tab dedicated to apps, and a library for purchased content like movies.

Users can easily find and launch apps using voice commands.

The Accounts button offers smartphone-like settings where you can view notifications, change Wi-Fi, add accessories, switch wallpapers, and more.

One of the things that stood out about the Google TV experience was that the interface was very easy on the eyes.

The advantage of Google TV is that you can literally access any app and its content from the Play Store. Once these are installed, you can use voice search to pull up movies or specific genre movies, whether it’s Disney+ or Sun Next. Game apps run easily too, but you may need a gamepad to play most of these, as the Google Remote is not gaming material. This is really the only drawback of the device.

Many older TVs can download apps, but often crash when running many of them, like Puffin Browser for example. The Chromecast has no such handling issues, which is the main reason I use it on one of my TV’s many HDMI ports.

You can easily download, install and run apps from the Google Play Store. Chromecast with Google TV: Should I Buy?

At Rs 6,399, Chromecast with Google TV is a great addition to your living room. Especially if your TV is a bit old or not smart or powerful enough to download and run the apps you need. It has one of the best TV interfaces and that might be the reason for choosing this new accessory.

