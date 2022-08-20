Coursera project management class





These online project management and product management classes will help you build your skills, earn certifications, and stand out as a business leader.

Project management skills are advantageous and transferable across industries. This makes it much easier for project managers to make significant career jumps, deliver value to new companies, and earn higher salaries. Many aspiring project managers take online courses to learn skills and earn certifications.

If you’d like to develop your project management skills and earn a certification to increase your marketability, consider enrolling in one of these Project Management and Product Management classes on Coursera. These courses are free to enroll in with a 7-day trial. After the trial period ends, Coursera charges $39/month to continue participating.

Google Project Management: Professional Certification

No experience or degree is required to enroll in this project management course from Google. On top of that, this program provides in-demand project management skills that will help you be job-ready in just six months.

Our certification program allows you to immerse yourself in all aspects of project management. You may be more likely to be hired for entry-level project management positions. As of this writing, approximately 700,000 students are enrolled in this course.

Project Management Principles and Practices and Specialization

This project management specialization is a prerequisite for the Applied Project Management Certificate offered by the University of California, Irvine. Acquire a practical, working knowledge of the fundamental principles of project management and apply that knowledge to effectively manage a variety of projects.

Professional courses on Coursera help you master your skills. Please keep this in mind if you are interested in this course. This course requires you to complete a hands-on project. You can still go at your own pace and pause your specialization subscription if you need to.

Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization

Want to know more about Six Sigma? If so, this is the course for you. You can also take this course if you want a refresher on the basics of Six Sigma and Lean. Acquiring knowledge of Six Sigma methodologies is useful in a variety of project management roles, especially those focused on quality assurance.

Six Sigma skills are in high demand by businesses around the world. Completing this specialization offered by the University System of Georgia (USG) provides the Yellow Belt level certification required to enroll in the Green Belt Specialization offered by the USG on Coursera.

Digital Product Management Specialization

The University of Virginia Digital Product Management Specialization is for current and new project managers working in digital. This course helps build a portfolio of modern project management skills, thus helping companies develop products and improve team performance.

The specialization consists of five courses covering the following topics:

Product design applications Modern product management practices and skills Hypothesis-driven development and agile project management

Additionally, this beginner-level program has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and over 2,000 ratings from past students.

Software Product Management Specialization

Coursera’s Software Product Management Specialization, offered by the University of Alberta, helps you create software using agile software management practices.

Upon completion, you’ll have mastered agile development and have the skills you need to successfully perform a software project management role. Specializations provide real-world, applicable experience and typically take about six months to complete.

Is Coursera Right for You?

Coursera is a giant online course provider founded by two professors at Stanford University. According to the Courseras website, you can choose from a catalog of over 5,000 online courses to help you develop your professional skills, build your RSUM, or even enter a new industry.

Coursera lets you enroll in individual courses, specializations, and degree programs. Before you enroll in a course, decide how much time you want to spend learning, what you can afford, and what kind of skills you want to improve.

This platform connects you with some of the most prominent colleges, universities and organizations. For example, Coursera works with:

Google IBM Duke University Yale University Princeton University Imperial College London Meta Amazon Web Services (AWS) Salesforce

E-learning courses are generally less expensive than traditional learning programs. Coursera lets you search for free or affordable courses to find one that fits your budget.

