Which Delaware companies actually made it to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list?

The 2022 Inc. 5000 list has been released, ranking the fastest growing private companies in the United States. What Delaware businesses are on the list? Inc. provides a handy sorting tool that allows you to filter the list by state.

But wait – if some companies look unfamiliar, it may not be a Delaware company, but a company incorporated in Delaware elsewhere in the United States or abroad. talked about before.

After narrowing the list to show only companies in Delaware, 26 listings were displayed. Some, like Carvertise, Tapp Network, and DiSabatino, turned out to be real Delaware companies. But when in doubt, I did a quick search. Google may show your company’s physical location in Texas or California. Sometimes you need to search by address. A company called a “corporation sole” company usually has a Delaware address that is a law firm or a corporate services company. These addresses do not represent the physical location of the company.

Still, some companies. It’s the only company that always shows up as a Delaware company in listings like this, VC reports, and my inbox. Considering that 1.5 million companies are incorporated in Delaware, including about 70% of the Fortune 500 companies, it’s really only a fraction. But it still throws a wrench at things.

Of the 26 companies listed as Delaware, 11 were found to be true Delaware companies.

(Note: The Delaware company with the highest ranking on the list appears as the 4th highest before only the company is removed)

#764 — SJB Capital (Back to Basics Learning), Wilmington — 1,369% growth #1,209 — Incredible One Enterprises, Newark — 536% #1,576 — AK Multinational, Newark — 405% #2,614 — Carvertise, Wilmington — 218 %#3,820 — Tapp Network, Wilmington — 130%#4,336 — Chesapeake Plumbing and Heating, Odessa — 104%#4,410 — DiSabatino Construction Company — 101%#4,470 — Placers Inc. of Delaware — 99%#4,689 — Action Unlimited Resources , Newcastle — 91% #4,766 — Forever Fresh, Wilmington — 88% #4,983 — Siegfried Group, Wilmington — 80%

Bonus: Bartonsville, Md.-based facility Logix, which is involved in building the Delaware ecosystem, came in at number 4,201.

Congratulations to all the fast-growing Delaware businesses!

