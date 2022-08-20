Google Pixel 6a highlights all the problems of the US phone market





It’s no secret that the US smartphone market sucks, and you’d be hard-pressed to find evidence to the contrary. I’m here. The recently released Google Pixel 6a’s North American value proposition proves just that.

For context, the Google Pixel 6a is Google’s latest mid-range flagship. It packs the previous generation of his Pixel camera and Google Tensor into a more affordable package that promises five more years of updates. Some were disappointed by the substandard specs and high price compared to the competition, but Google’s software smarts are all there too. Those shortcomings include a 60Hz screen, slow charging, and the fact that it’s a last-gen camera rather than the current-gen that other ‘a’-series phones have had.

To be clear, the Google Pixel 6a is a good phone. I like it a lot, and I think Google has consistently nailed the basics of a good phone for years at this point. For example, the Google Pixel 5 has a Snapdragon 765G and the Pixel 6 series has a Tensor, all inefficient. The ‘a’ series usually makes a lot of sense in price and features compared to its competitors, but that changes with the Google Pixel 6a.

Problems in the US phone market

The biggest problem in the US phone market is carriers and their dominance. It’s very difficult to get a phone that works with US carriers. The easiest way to get a phone is to contract with a carrier. You can spend more money on unlocked variants, but carriers try to lure you in by offering deals that you can only get by buying one of their phones. The phone can be cheap thanks to offers, making it the most attractive option for many.

Not only that, but joining the carrier ecosystem immediately opens the door to a world of carrier deals and trade-in offers. They offer carrier-specific features such as financing, Wi-Fi calling and his VoLTE, and may even offer phone-specific features if you buy the phone in store. Phones unlocked for the US region should also be compatible with carriers, but support may be inconsistent.

There are a few other issues as opposed to phones purchased in a locked state. For starters, you’ll likely lose all of the carrier trade-in deals you get by buying from a carrier, and unlocked phones can include his two There are layers. Samsung is the most famous example of this, where you can buy US versions of the company’s flagship phones unlocked on all US carriers. Toggle CSC (Country Code). Internationally unlocked Samsung devices have the same CSC switching capabilities, but do not include the configuration required for US carriers.

In general, all phones must be approved to work with a specific carrier. There’s a good reason for this: band support.

In Europe, if you buy an international call, it likely works with many carriers across the continent. This is not the case in the United States, as there are fewer international devices that support the required bands. Additionally, even if a phone is technically compatible, if it is not approved for use with your carrier, simply connect It may not. However, while roaming may work, it’s a little more complicated as the native SIM may not be activated. This depends on how strict your carrier’s activation requirements are.US phones generally work in Europe, but the opposite isn’t always true. This may be part of what adds to the cost of US phones as they support many European bands (there may be licensing costs), but the reverse is usually not true .

If you bring a recently launched Xiaomi or OPPO phone to the US, you may not get any signal at all and only partial 5G support at best due to band support. The chances of it working perfectly as if it were done are close to zero.

Google Pixel 6a compared to competitors

What makes the Google Pixel 6a unique is that it’s a very valuable phone in the US market. Basically, no other product in the US offers such a complete experience at this price point. Flagship chipset? check. great camera? check. Long-term software support with timely updates? Check. It has all the basic boxes of a good phone, but at a price of $449. That’s a good price in the US, but being a good price in the US shows more than anything else the high cost over there.

Looking at the European and Asian markets, the competition for the Google Pixel 6a is very stiff. Unless you value great photos above all else, there’s stiff competition in this price range, and it’s even cheaper. It has what I call a more practical chipset, better display, better speakers, longer battery life and much faster charging. Throttling gets harder and performance suffers as a result, but the Dimensity 1300 is less affected.You get better software and a better camera with the Pixel 6a, but it’s tough competition .

If you don’t like OnePlus, let’s take a look at the new kid on the block. We have a better display (with some controversy…), better battery life, better chipset (for the same reasons Dimensity 1300 does a better job than Tensor in my opinion) talking about design. On the software side, Nothing is a bit of a question mark. So it’s perfectly understandable to be cautious about stepping into such an entirely new ecosystem.

Well, what about Xiaomi? Xiaomi has plenty of mid-range phones, either via Poco or Redmi. Better screens, better chipsets, worse cameras, faster charging…in the case of all these phones, you’re doing a lot of the deal simply to own a Pixel.

Finally, let’s take a look at the trusty old company, Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is Samsung’s mid-range product and is touted by many as a good alternative to his Pixel 6a, even in the US. It has wireless charging, it has a great display (Samsung is one of the best in this space for him), and for some, One UI is far superior to Google’s Pixel software. increase. However, I would argue that the Pixel 6a is an attractive purchase with a better camera than the Galaxy A53, a much better chipset, and better battery life. A lesser phone than the Pixel 6a is the only mid-range phone available in the US on this list.

If you are in an Asian market such as India, there are many other options such as Realme, Vivo and Oppo. Each has its pros and cons, but they assemble their phones in India, where Google doesn’t. As a result, they’re enjoying cheaper pricing while the Google Pixel 6a handles import duties, which is a pretty big blow to pricing in a highly competitive market. Begin to break into premium midrange or flagship territory pricing. At that point, all options really need to be evaluated.

you must really want a pixel

See, I get it. The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone, and both the software and its camera are attractive. If those are your prerogatives and you value them above all else, then certainly go for it.

But I think some of the other features are what non-tech enthusiasts really care about. I’m wondering if I can use it to do mundane tasks without worrying about dying. A friend of mine recently handed me her Pixel 6, which she got her hands on at launch. I was worried it would get too hot and feared damage because every time it got hot the phone would slow down. She’s basically considering buying a new phone just because it’s a Tensor. These are “regular” consumers. The Google Pixel 6’s heat is the only constant complaint that multiple “average” consumers have asked if this is normal. Two of her are planning to buy new phones, one of which she’s switching to her Nothing Phone 1 and stays away after experiencing her Pixel with Tensor.

I think we all know anyone who is bothered by software updates, especially considering how slow they are even on Google Pixel phones. but other devices are much faster. The Google Pixel 6a is great, takes great photos, and has great software. That doesn’t change the fact that it pretty much lacks what others are looking for. Most people don’t care if their phone has the best camera in any class, they just want a phone that takes good pictures for social media. The OnePlus Nord 2T manages that, and so does the Nothing Phone 1.

Either way, I don’t think the fact that the Google Pixel 6a is a great choice in the US is a sign that Google makes a great phone. Instead I think it shows that there really isn’t much competition in the region and that the one phone that people are pointing out as an alternative isn’t really any better. It solves the “problem” of (if you can call it that), but the rest is well, the Pixel 6a just sucks over the Galaxy A53.

Nevertheless, I can’t wait to see Tensor 2. Google is currently working on a very good concept with the Google Pixel 6 series, and if it can solve the throttling and heating issues of the Pixel 7 series, it’s on. A way to create winners.

Thanks to Zachary Wander for helping write this article.

