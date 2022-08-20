Build a Nixie tube from scratch





Seal a large Nixie tube.

light from a bygone era

A Nixie tube is a vacuum tube filled with a low-pressure gas, mostly neon and a small amount of argon or mercury. A sealed glass tube contains a wire mesh anode and a number of wire cathodes shaped like the numbers 0-9. A thin ceramic spacer separates the cathodes from each other.

The gas atoms inside the tube are at low pressure. When a voltage in the range of 170-250 volts is applied between the anode and cathode, the neon gas atoms split within the tube into positively charged ions and negatively charged electrons, creating a plasma within the tube. increase. Positive ions are attracted to the negatively charged cathode and negative electrons to the positively charged anode mesh.

When positively charged ions collide with the cathode, some of them knock out energetic electrons. These are attracted to positively charged anodes. When gas atoms, ions, and electrons collide, they absorb energy and become ‘excited’. Losing this energy releases photons of light, creating the red glow we see.

By controlling the flow of electricity to cathodes with different shapes, different numbers can be lit.

Nixie tube digits can be used in displays to tell time, count, and many other uses.

The vacuum tube was developed by Haydu Brothers Laboratories, founded in New Jersey by two Hungarian brothers. Haydu was acquired in his 1950s by the Burroughs Corporation, which manufactured and sold Nixie tubes commercially.

The name “Nixie” was coined as a joke. According to one story, a draftsman sketching his design for one of the tubes marked his work “NIX1” (Numeric Indicator Experimental #1). The nickname stuck and Burroughs eventually trademarked the name “Nixie” (“electronic indicator tube”). Vacuum tubes were also mass-produced in the USSR.

Nixie tubes did well until the 1980s when LED and LCD displays became mainstream.

Quaint tubes were considered dead until a sudden boom in 2005, when people in Russia and Ukraine searched for old stock and started selling them online for less than the original manufacturing cost. rice field.

But Fernie had no idea until 2011 when he stumbled upon the technology on the internet.

“At the time, I was interested in high-speed photography with flash. I was looking for a gas discharge tube, and in my search I found a clear image…it was the first time I’d seen a Nixie tube,” Farny told Interesting Engineering (IE). I’m here.

Fernie puts together a vacuum system as his colleagues watch.

Absorb from the past and live in the present

Fernie was fascinated.

An electronics enthusiast, he was always looking for new projects to tweak. He abandoned the high-speed photography project and ordered his first Nixie tube, his tiny IN-14 tube made in Russia, on his eBay. But the tube was small and he wanted a bigger one. Farny decided to build his own, but found little information on how to do this.

Procurement of materials associated with the manufacture of Nixie tubes proved to be very ambitious and burdensome. In fact, Fernie devoted his first three years to gathering the information and quality materials necessary to manufacture the finest Nixie tubes.

He first experimented with gas discharges in air. After that, he developed a high-voltage power supply. Then an accomplished tube maker named Ron Soyland shared his expertise with his Farny. The latter is recognized as an important milestone.

The work involved was extensive and exhausting. Over the years, Fernie managed to acquire a helium leak detector, build a glass lathe, and finally, after several attempts, built the first Nixie tube in 2013.

That same year, he had his first opportunity to exhibit his Nixie clock at a glass art contest. His two-tube Nixie clock, “ShanghaiTime,” took him two months to design, program and build.

After this, Fernie created a six-tube clock board named Zen Nixie Clock that was connected to the Internet and included display effects that could be adjusted in real time from the user’s account.

The Blub Nixie Clock consists of a single Nixie tube that displays the entire clock. With only one tube, it is cheaper and more widely available than other Nixie clocks. The clock is based on the Arduino platform and can be updated via the USB port. Users can also create their own firmware. Another called Bombe Clock has its roots in Alan Turing’s “Bombe”.

By this time, customer requests were pouring in, but the limited availability of materials and dealing with defective products after shipment began to affect Fernie’s life. did.

The quaint nature of the technology got Farny hooked, but then it was the customer that kept him going. “My customers were very interested in the obstacles we faced and how we solved them. Their positive feedback was a huge boost,” he says. .

Display calibrated for NASA.

The intersection of art and technology

One of his notable projects is building a clock for NASA.

In 2019, Farny received an email from the US Space Agency. They were looking for a clock that could use the Inter-Range Instrumentation Group input. This group develops and distributes recommended standards for range instruments (such as those used in guided missile test ranges). They wanted a time display that could be captured with a high-speed camera to verify the accuracy of the rangefinder. Decades ago, government agencies were using a Nixie-tube display that showed timing down to 1/1000th of a second, and wondered if Fernie’s Nixie-tube could do the same.

Their interest was important to Farny’s work. Because it was the first time Farny had been asked to build a project based on how Nixie tubes work, rather than how they look.

Over the next few months, Fernie and his small team set to work. Their first task was to find the maximum frequency at which the Nixie tube could reliably switch digits. Next, we implemented the IRIG-B 123 interface and designed the electronics. After six long months, the display was brought to the Kennedy Space Center. NASA later reported to his Farny that his display made testing much easier.

“Unlike NASA, most customers see the Nixie tubes as technical works of art. I think they appreciate the fact that someone is keeping old technology alive. We want you to support us,” he says.

Fanny’s castle may sound royal, but it may not be the best place for his experiments. There is no place to load or unload and the humidity is very high, which is inconvenient for both producers and employees, which is why we keep these air dryers running all the time, which costs us a lot of electricity. “There’s a spirit, a soul to the building. It makes us want to stay,” Fernie says.

Bomb clock.

his watch is ticking

In April 2020 Farny was tasked with a huge new project: a 5x5m wall installation covered with 121 brand new Nixie tubes with a diameter of 150mm.

“It was a lot harder than I thought, because the material behaves differently when you zoom in. The glass keeps breaking. But in this project, only four or five are working as we envisioned,” says Farny.

This is the main reason he stopped working on custom projects.

“Honestly, I’m scared. I can’t foresee the problems. Initially, it took me six months to work on this project. It was intended for an exhibition in Asia. But I underestimated the difficulties. , could not be completed on time.” Then COVID struck and the museum had to be closed. Now he hopes to have it completed in 2023,” he continues.

Fernie hopes the next generation will carry on his legacy. “For this very reason, I am spreading my knowledge to more employees and later to my children. [If they’re interested]’ he adds.

