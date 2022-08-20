Bung wants police to investigate wrong Sabah landmark app showing up on Google Maps





Kinabatangan: Sabah’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the police are conducting a thorough investigation into recent reports that Sabahan landmarks on Google Maps have been placed under Philippine sovereignty. want to do

Bung Moktar said such conduct is unhealthy and unethical as it can confuse people around the world about the status of such destinations and places.

“Such conduct would raise questions among tourists and local communities who intend to travel to such places. Then it turns out that Sandakan is in the Philippines, he told reporters after starting the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) program with settlers here on Saturday (August 20).

Landmarks such as Sandakan Airport (changed to ‘Sandakan Airport, Philippines’), Tawau Tanjung Market, and Tankrup Forest Reserve (changed to ‘Tankrup Forest Reserve, Republic of the Philippines’) were previously reported.

However, the application had changed the status to reflect the correct name and sovereign ownership, so Philippines was removed.

Despite the changes, Bung Moktar called on the police to arrest those responsible for such irresponsible conduct.

Meanwhile, speaking of programs, Mr Bung Moktar said SLDB is a key government agency involved in agricultural development to ensure food safety and security in Sabah.

“SLDB planned and implemented various initiatives and programs for settlers to develop their land for agricultural purposes,” he said.

Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar hopes that settlers under the SLDB flagship will be able to develop their land to produce agricultural products that will benefit both the institution and the settlers.

“This development is happening in rural areas, but we need to adopt an urban mindset so that we can move forward, raise living standards and eradicate poverty,” he said.

