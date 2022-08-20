Google Android 13 Review | PC Magazine





After months of beta testing, Google Android 13 is rolling out to Pixel smartphone users. The operating system will arrive in 2022 ahead of the typical Android fall release, with iterative updates building on the foundation laid with Android 12. This includes a much more sophisticated and customizable Material You, useful multitasking tools, and cross-compatibility with Chromebooks. and Google Tablets, with per-app language personalization, improved photo selection, and expanded privacy and security features. Android 13 isn’t the groundbreaking OS that Android 12 was, but it doesn’t hurt to polish up on last year’s great feature set.

How to get Android 13

At the time of this writing, Android 13 is only available on a limited number of phones, most notably Google’s Pixel line. According to a Google blog post (opens in new window), updates are coming for other Android devices including Samsung Galaxy, Asus, Nokia phones, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, Sharp, Sony, vivo and Xiaomi. increase. If you have a Pixel phone,[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]to see if you’re eligible for the Android 13 update. If Android 13 is listed as a new version, you’re ready to download and install the OS.

If your phone is up to date with the latest software, this process is relatively quick and easy. Downloading and installing Android 13 took 5-10 minutes on my Pixel 4XL testing. After a quick reboot, I was able to use my phone.

(Credit: PCMag)

Customization and accessibility

Materials last year redefined personalization for Android users. This feature allows you to customize your user interface (UI) to match your wallpaper. Adopt a color scheme that matches the background. Android 13 offers more color choices and more control over the appearance of your home and lock screens. This feature has been extended to include color schemes for non-Google apps. This feels good. Unfortunately, developers must opt-in to allow this feature, so in practice, many of the apps you use most on your phone have not adopted this feature. color, but not Facebook, Messenger, and Twitter. It clashes with the cohesive look Google envisioned.

Multilingual Android users can set their preferred language for individual apps. This was highly anticipated in the beta, but unfortunately fell flat for the official Android 13 release. Only apps that support language selection can be customized in this way. In our testing, this is fairly limited. Of course, Google’s own apps such as Calendar, Maps, and News use this feature, so even though the applications are limited, it still has some utility. I use English for my phone functions, but I need driving directions in Spanish. Google’s excellent maps Having his app work in Spanish is a game changer for him.

Android 13 comes bundled with support for braille displays by default. This is a very nice feature. This feature is intended for visually impaired people who cannot operate or read a touch screen. Previously, visually impaired people had to download and use the BrailleBack app to get the most out of their phone. With Android 13, you can use it as soon as you install the update.

(Credit: PCMag)

Permissions, Privacy and Security

This update also includes some new permissions and privacy improvements that make the OS much less annoying and more comfortable to use. In Android 13, apps ask for permission before sending notifications. No more worrying about a cacophony of notifications every time you open your device.These notifications will appear when you install the app (or later[設定]of[プライバシー]You can turn it off immediately (in the menu).

Another notable privacy enhancement comes in the form of a photo picker. Rather than giving those apps permission to peek through your entire library, similar to features found in iOS, you can now choose what specific image apps can access whenever you share something.

There is one particularly important note regarding security. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a cannot revert to the older Android 12 after updating to Android 13. This looks like a potential security issue for the Pixel 6 line.

multitasking jackpot

The Android architecture is supported by many smart devices, so Google expands device capabilities and intercommunication with each OS release. Android phones can easily act as a control center for smart devices. With Android 13, Google is stepping up its multitasking capabilities. This is especially useful when so many people are returning to work or working from home. Chromebook owners can stream messages from their phone directly to their Chromebook. As long as these devices are connected via Bluetooth, you can send and receive messages without reaching for your phone.

Another useful feature is cross-device copy and paste functionality. Want to quickly share text, screenshots, photos, URLs, and other content between devices without the hassle of using multiple apps to save and send? With Android 13, just press and hold what you want to share, search for nearby Android devices, and paste to other devices.

Tablet owners can open a second app from the taskbar and enjoy a split-screen view, increasing productivity and making multitasking much easier. This feature may not be as robust as iPadOS 16’s impressive Stage Manager, which lets you work with his four apps at once. We’ve come a long way from one app taking up screen space on a tablet.

(Credit: PCMag)

Some cool features (in no particular order)

Android 13 finally supports exFAT files, allowing Pixel devices to handle files larger than 4GB (previous storage limits since older devices used the outdated FAT32 format). This is a huge improvement as 4K video and HD photos are becoming more common these days.

You have completed the quick setup of the QR code scanner. Access it from the notification shade (pull down from the top of the screen). A new Scan QR Code option can be assigned to the notification shade, making it more convenient than navigating through Google Lens.

Swipe up from the bottom corner of the screen to summon your assistant.

polished shine

Android 12 was a significant update for smartphones when it was released last year, so it’s surprising that Google is expanding elements of Android rather than aiming for another major overhaul in 2022. not. to the OS. The new customization features are attractive. The security and privacy changes have been long overdue and are a welcome improvement. Android 13 delivers a decent OS package that powers up Pixel devices without being overwhelmed with new features, but that’s all you really need.

