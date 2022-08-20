



Tim Sands is the 16th president of Virginia Tech. (Provided by Virginia Tech) (Luke Hayes / HANDOUT)

As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, Virginia Tech is proud to be part of the Commonwealth’s commitment to education, innovation, economic opportunity, and service to humanity. Our 150th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on our legacy as we build a modern land-granted college ready to serve the people of Virginia for generations to come.

Our roots run deep in the Hampton Roads area. We will soon be celebrating his 50th anniversary of the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC), founded in 1975. AREC aims to provide education, scientific and technical guidance, support and leadership to the seafood and aquaculture industries. Our footprint in the area has expanded to include Tidewater, Virginia Beach, his AREC in Suffolk, the Newport News Center and Virginia Tech Coastal Collaborator. We are also pleased to be part of Oysterpoint’s Tech Center Research Park to support the economic development of the region.

This week, the Visitors Committee of Virginia Tech, the governing body of the university, will tour some of these locations as they hold their quarterly conference in Newport News. I am pleased to meet you at a place so important to the future of our university and the Commonwealth.

Virginia Tech, under the leadership of its board of directors, is committed to providing affordable and accessible education to Virginians. This year, the board recognized the economic challenges facing Virginians, effectively freezing tuition fees for college students in the state by directing the college to offer her a one-time scholarship. Did. A comparable increase in income for students and their families. The university will also allocate an additional $5 million to its undergraduate financial aid program, which from 2022 he will raise to more than her $39 million total in 2023 to help low- and middle-income families. doing. We also continue to support university initiatives such as the Funds for the Future program. The program provides 100% tuition and tuition increase protection for returning students with family income up to $100,000, resulting in a predictable and unchanging net tuition and tuition package. In fact, while the consumer price index has risen 20% over the past four years, in-state tuition at Virginia Tech has risen only 6% of her.

While maintaining an affordable line, the return on investment in a Virginia Tech degree has never been higher. This year, the college ranked in the top 25 in Money Magazines Best College for Your Money ranking. Rankings are directly tied to how Virginia Tech graduates get great jobs. Our college strives to be affordable, especially for underrepresented and underserved students. The overall quality of the educational experience here.

Although much has changed in the past 150 years, Virginia Tech remains true to its three missions: Teaching and Learning, Research and Discovery, and Outreach and Engagement. And our motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), continues to inspire our students. Our graduates continue to serve their communities as active and engaged citizens. Nearly 90% of eligible students are registered to vote, and in the 2020 election he voted 73%. This increase came after launching the Public Engagement Program and the Hokie Vote Caucus in 2018. We plan to launch a deliberative dialogue forum in the spring and a civil democracy leadership program this fall.

Investments by the Commonwealth, alumni, and strategic partners have strengthened efforts in areas such as national security, quantum information science, artificial intelligence, and four research frontiers. Partnerships with the Institute for National Security, Innovation Campus, Health Science & Technology Campus, and Children’s National Hospital in Pediatric Oncology provide opportunities for greater impact, including unique opportunities to contribute to Virginia’s economic development. We are building the foundation.

Virginia Tech’s remarkable growth and success over the past 150 years is the result of a generous team of alumni and friends, a supportive community, government and corporate partners, and an outstanding faculty, staff, and students who are dedicated to excellence year after year. The result.

I would like to thank the people of Hampton Roads, an important part of Virginia Tech past and present. We look forward to the continued growth of our partnership for a bright and prosperous future.

Tim Sands is the 16th president of Virginia Tech. He is leading the university into the future as a leading global land funding agency, aligned with the needs and opportunities of the Commonwealth and a rapidly changing world.

