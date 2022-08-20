How to Restore Google Image Search in Chrome





Google Chrome users who search for images using the browser’s built-in options may have noticed that Google recently switched its processing system from the traditional Google Image Search engine to Google Lens.

Right-click the image to select a new[Google レンズで画像を検索]The options are listed and[Google で画像を検索]The option no longer appears. Depending on your configuration, Chrome users can also search for images on Google. This is also enhanced by the lens.

Google Lens is an image recognition service that uses neural networks to attempt to identify images. The service has been available as an application for Android and iOS for years, but Google recently started expanding Lens.

Although both image search technologies look similar at first glance, some users may notice two key differences.

When you use Google Lens to explore image details, Chrome opens a sidebar of results. Click the fullscreen icon to open a new tab in your browser.

Lens in Chrome has three core features:

Identifies objects in images. Identifies text in images. Translate text in images.

Provides controls for highlighting and resizing different objects in the image. Google Lens can identify objects such as buildings, celebrities, and plants.

Lens displays visually matching images in the interface, but limits the output. There is a link to google search to look up the name, but no direct option to redirect the search directly to google images.

Depending on the objects identified by Lens, Google may display ads in the sidebar.

Google Images, on the other hand, looks at the entire image and shows search results that contain visually similar images.

Restore Google Images in Chrome

If you prefer Google Image Search in Google Chrome, you can restore the legacy functionality for now. Note that this is done by changing the value of the flag. This flag has been temporarily removed by Google, forcing all users to use Google Lens in their browsers.

For now, to restore classic Google Images, follow these steps:

Load chrome://flags/#enable-lens-standalone in your browser’s address bar. Change the state of the flag from default to disabled. Restart Google Chrome.

Once completed, Google will add the traditional[Google で画像を検索]Show options.

Extension alternative

Google will remove the flag at some point. This removes the option to restore classic reverse image search in Chrome using Google Images.

Extensions may offer alternatives. You can’t remove the Google Lens option from Chrome’s context menu, but you can add your own actions and add it to Chrome’s main toolbar.

Quick Image Search uploads the selected image to Google Image Search and returns classic Google Image Search results. This is a simple extension. The only drawback is that it hasn’t been updated since 2020. Reverse Image Search adds a context menu item to Chrome to search for the selected image in Google, Yandex, or IQDB. Searching by image opens up a wider selection of reverse image search engines. We support not only Google but also other services such as Bing, TinEye, Shutterstock. This extension adds a context menu folder to Chrome upon installation, listing all available search options.

closing words

Google Chrome users who prefer the classic image search functionality can restore natively in the browser for the time being. If the option is removed, the extension may offer an alternative, even if multiple Google Image Search entries may initially appear confusing in the context menu.

When Google makes a fundamental change to Chrome, it’s good to ask yourself if it’s for a better user experience or for Google’s own goals. The latter usually means more advertising revenue.

For lenses, it looks like both. Lenses offer better identification options, especially since users can select objects in the image they wish to identify.

Now You: Do you prefer Google Images or Lens?

Overview

article name

How to Restore Google Image Search in Chrome

explanation

Find out how to restore the legacy Google Images option in the Google Chrome web browser (replacing Google Lens).

author

Martin Brinkman

the publisher

Ghacks Technology News

logo

advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ghacks.net/2022/08/20/how-to-restore-google-image-search-in-chrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos