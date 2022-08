American Airlines made a very exciting announcement.delta just laughed

Looking desperately into the future?

Airlines want you to be excited. No, not due to delays, staff shortages or reduced customer service.

They want you to believe and act in the vast possibilities of the future. No, it’s not a scheduled flight. Plenty of staff and immediate customer service.

Instead, we want them to be impressed by how wonderful their future journeys will be. That is, an undetermined time in the future.

Why Delta is promising there might be free Wi-Fi that actually works.

Meanwhile, American Airlines tried to make a big impact last week by announcing that it would invest in 20 stunning new planes. From Miami to London in just five hours he flies a supersonic plane.

Created by an elegantly named company called Boom, these planes promise to fly very fast on sustainable aviation fuel, which is to say, if they actually exist. doesn’t seem to have

Boom is expected to enter service in 2026, and American isn’t even the first major airline to announce participation. United has already placed deposits on 50 Boom Overtures.

All this sounds very exciting. Those who survived long enough may remember that in the last century Air France and British Airways flew something called the Concorde across the Atlantic. Arrived in New York very fast.

Everyone would rather spend less time on the plane than more.

Then you’d think every airline would jump on this supersonic PR machine to bolster their self-image.

Still, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Fox Business:

It’s fascinating that he’s honest enough to make it about money.It seems like a long time ago when Delta’s image was based on innovation, reliability and customer service. A recent bad slip has rather ruined it. Perhaps now you are trying to sound responsible and chastised.

Also, a United Airlines pilot gave a big speech to passengers.

But Bastian worries he’s also getting a bit of a laugh at competitors who are desperately trying to spread positive news when the airline has little to gain.

Don’t look at the mess we made here. See the bright future out there.

But you might imagine that American Airlines pilots can’t wait to fly with Boom. It would certainly represent the pinnacle of their flight career.

Well, the Allied Pilots Association’s Pilots’ Union couldn’t contain itself.

“It doesn’t matter which flight you book,” says Tajer. “A cancellation is a cancellation, whether sonic or subsonic.”

After all, getting everyone excited may not be so easy.

