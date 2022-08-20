A great pair of Android-focused earbuds





Rating: 8/10 ? 1 – Totally hot garbage 2 – Slightly lukewarm garbage 3 – Very flawed design 4 – Some pros, lots of cons 5 – Acceptable imperfections 6 – Worth buying on sale Good enough 7 – Great, but not best in class 8 – Great, with footnotes 9 – Shut Up And Take My Money 10 – Absolute Design Nirvana

Price: $200

Justin Duino / How-to Geek

Google has finally created a true competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro with the Pixel Buds Pro. It took him four generations to get here, but these Android-focused true wireless earbuds (TWE) offer great sound, a great fit, and all-day battery life. . They’re not perfect, but they’re my new go-to earbuds.

Here’s what we love Solid sound quality Excellent ANC Comfortable fit Wireless charging And our downsides Duino/How-To Geek Dimensions: Earbuds: 0.88 x 0.87 x 0.93in (22.33 x 22.03 x 23.72mm) , Charging Case: 0.98 x 1.97 x 2.49in (25 x 50 x 63.2mm) Weight: Earbuds: 6.2g (0.22g) oz), Charging Case: 62.4g (2.2 oz) (including earphones) Waterproof and Dustproof: Earbuds : IPX4, Case: IPX2 Control: Touch-sensitive gesture area

Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s first earbuds without supporting wings/stabilizers. Instead, the earbuds are bean-shaped and use silicone ear tips to hold the earbuds in your ears. Personally, I didn’t like the old wings as they weren’t removable and eventually hurt my ears after hours.The new design feels snug and comfortable to wear for hours.

Looking around the buds, you’ll find three microphones (more on performance below), sensors for in-ear detection, two pogo pin pads for charging, and capacitive touch for controlling the media you’re listening to. I have a surface. .

The Pixel Buds Pro’s controls are easy to use and work surprisingly well. Single tap to play or pause music, double tap to fast forward, triple tap to rewind, long press to toggle listening mode (ANC, transparent mode, off) or launch Google Assistant. You can also swipe back and forth to increase or decrease the volume.

Justin Duino / How-to Geek

The charging case that comes with the Pixel Buds Pro is nearly identical to the Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds A-Series. It’s roughly the size of an egg (though noticeably thinner), but very pocketable.

Looking around the device, you’ll find a USB-C port on the bottom and a physical button on the back to put the earbuds into pairing mode. The front has a single LED light that glows white or orange. The light blinks to indicate battery and pairing status, as detailed below.

Solid white: Pixel Buds are fully charged. Solid yellow: One or both earbuds are charging. Bouncing white: Pixel Buds are in pairing mode. Press and hold the pairing button for 3 seconds during the setup process with your new device to automatically enter pairing mode. White/Yellow Toggle: Your Pixel Buds are trying to pair, but one of them isn’t properly seated in the charging case. Try readjusting the buds by closing the lid and then opening it again. Blinking yellow: Pixel Buds still have charge, but the charging case has less than 20% charge.

This is obviously a lot to remember, so the only indicator I recommend remembering is the blinking yellow pattern. When you see it, you know it’s time to charge the case.

Sound Quality: Good enough sound quality for most Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek Bluetooth: 5.0 Audio Features: Multipoint, Android Audio Switching, ANC, Transparency Mode, Volume EQ, Special Audio (coming soon) Codecs: AAC and SBC

If you’re an audiophile, you won’t like the sound profile of the Google Pixel Buds. Right out of the box, we found the 11mm dynamic drivers to overemphasize the bass and treble, and the mids to be a little confusing.

Unfortunately, customizable EQ won’t be available until late 2022. Google ships a feature called “Volume EQ” that you can enable, but it only increases bass and treble at low volumes. It doesn’t help much if their frequencies are already elevated.

Now, if you’re like me (not an audiophile) and just want decent enough sounding earbuds overall, I think you’ll enjoy the Pixel Buds Pro. I enjoyed listening to music genres, podcasts, or movies. Audio quality is definitely excellent, especially for those who just want to enjoy content on the go.

These TWEs are Google’s first with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode. Here, I’d say the Pixel Buds Pro are above average, but definitely not the best in class. ANC is good enough for airplane use (not too much pressure), but Transparency mode still sounds a little muffled. In contrast, the Apple AirPods Pro’s Transparency mode sounds so natural that you forget you’re wearing earbuds.

The Pixel Buds Pro’s mic is good enough. Your voice sounds clear in quiet environments, but can be choppy in particularly noisy environments. I once called someone in a very noisy coffee shop. The Pixel Buds Pro had such a hard time cutting out his background noise that he didn’t hear half of what he said.

Mic samples without background noise Mic samples with background noise Battery life: These last all day Justin Duino / How-To Geek Battery life: 11 hours with ANC off, 7 hours with ANC, charging with ANC off 31 hours with case, 20 hours with ANC on and charging case

Between the comfort and great battery life of the Pixel Buds Pro, there’s little reason to take them off your ears. Google advertises 11 hours of battery life with ANC or transparency mode off and 7 hours with it on. These lab tests have been found to be fairly accurate in the real world.

My actual battery test was on a recent business trip that took longer than expected due to flight delays. We kept them until we landed at our destination 6 hours after we got through security. If I chose, I had enough juice to keep listening.

Thankfully, when the Pixel Buds Pro ran out of battery, the case quickly returned to full charge. I found that I could get two or three full charges out of the case before putting it on a Qi wireless charger or plugging in the USB-C cable.

One thing to note is that Google didn’t include a power adapter or USB-C cable in the Pixel Buds Pro box. You have to use your phone charger or buy a new one.

Software: You will need an Android device Justin Duino / How-To Geek

AirPods and AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, but you need an Apple device to get the most out of your headphones. You’re welcome to pair your AirPods to your Android phone or Windows 11 PC, but you’ll need to connect them to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to update the firmware or customize controls.

The same type of limitation is also found in the Pixel Buds Pro. The only way to keep your earbuds’ software up to date and change the long press touch control actions is to pair them with your Android smartphone or tablet.

Note: Most Android devices require downloading the Google Pixel Buds app from the Play Store. Pixel phones come with apps pre-installed.

The Pixel Buds app experience is fairly standard, with options to see the battery percentage of the earbuds, toggle between noise canceling and transparency modes, and turn Bluetooth multipoint on or off. There’s also a test to make sure the ear tip seals are snug enough to use ANC effectively, a menu to find the missing earbud, and more.

At the end of the day, I used the Google Pixel Buds Pro with an iPhone 13 Pro and a MacBook Air (2022) for the majority of my testing and had no issues. Please know that the earbuds need to be serviced to Android devices frequently to check for firmware updates.

Should You Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro? Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Pixel Buds Pro are arguably Google’s best pair of earbuds. It’s comfortable to wear for hours, the battery life is great, the ANC is good enough for airplane use, and the sound quality is good for everyday listening. The Pixel Buds Pro are on par with Apple’s AirPods Pro, and while they’re not audiophile-level, they work well in your ears for an enjoyable listening experience.

The good news is that if the Pixel Buds Pro aren’t for you, dozens of premium-sounding earbuds with ANC are now available for purchase.If you’re a Samsung Galaxy owner, the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offers a similar form factor, Hi-Fi 24-bit (on newer phones), and costs less, so it’s worth considering. and provide sound.

Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal, Coral, Fog and Lemongrass are available for $199.99. Available from Amazon, Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

What I Like Solid sound quality Excellent ANC Comfortable fit Wireless charging Cons Transparent mode works, but not best in class Limited audio codecs No EQ settings (yet)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/822751/google-pixel-buds-pro-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

