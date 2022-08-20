“Advanced Mobility” agrees to try to take advantage of transportation innovation in Arkansas, Oklahoma.work





Oklahoma and Arkansas will work together to position the region as a national hub for advanced mobility.

The AM industry includes drones, electric and autonomous vehicles, battery manufacturing, transportation and logistics solutions.

Working with the Tulsa Innovation Lab and Runway Group, the state will create new research and test spaces, support local AM startups, attract new companies, and convene industry players to test and scale new technologies. .

The effort will also utilize academic and research partners such as Southern Arkansas University of Technology, Oklahoma State University Tulsa Helmerich Research Center, University of Oklahoma National Weather Center and Advanced Radar Center, University of Arkansas, University of Tulsa, Fort Sill and military installations. Tinker Air Force Base in the development of sensors, propulsion technology, hydrogen and battery technology.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a memorandum of understanding to begin the partnership. Highlights include:

In partnership with the Tulsa Innovation Lab, we will establish a “launch pad” at the Helmerich Research Center at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa to bring and establish locally developed advanced mobility technologies to the market. Arkansas.

Collaborative across urban and rural geographic assets in the region, including the FISTA Innovation Park in Lawton, Sudden Fieldhouse in Arkansas, and the 110 Nautical Mile Seen Range (BVLOS) corridor for testing and research currently under development in the Tulsa area. For unmanned aircraft building programming.

Bringing together industry leaders like Walmart, QuikTrip, and JB Hunt to pilot new technologies.

Create accessible workforce development opportunities and a diverse AM talent pool across the region with educational institutions such as Tulsa Community College, NWA Community College, and Holverton School of Tulsa.

Coordinate efforts across existing AM-focused economic development efforts, including the Oklahoma Aerospace, Autonomous Systems and Defense Council, and the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility.

“Oklahoma has a tradition of aerospace leadership, and we are excited about the innovations we are seeing in autonomous systems and advanced air mobility research and development. We are proud to have , companies and entrepreneurs around our great state of advanced mobility technology.This partnership will give us the momentum this region needs to lead the nation into the future of mobility. will give to

The governor said the state has its own urban and rural airspace, traditional aerospace, logistics and retail industries, a robust manufacturing workforce, top-notch university research and military assets, making the region a national leader in AM. I believe that it is positioned as

This industry could lead to new careers in software engineering, cybersecurity analytics, drone piloting, vehicle maintenance, mechanical and industrial engineers.

I’ve seen enough space age mobility and technology in Arkansas to know that drones and self-driving cars are no longer science fiction,” said Hutchinson. future. The partnership will accelerate advanced mobility initiatives and further enhance the region’s reputation as a leader in technological innovation. ”

The governor believes the region is gaining momentum for AM. His Canoo, an electric car company, for example, has established a presence in both northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, and recently announced a deal with Walmart to provide him with 4,500 cars. In Southern Arkansas, Standard Lithium is actively producing pure battery-grade lithium carbonate, positioning the region as a future leader in key elements supporting the rapid transition to EVs.

