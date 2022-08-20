Google Play System Updates Lost “Check for Updates”





With the latest Google Play system update for August 2022 announced this week, Android owners will be able to[アップデートを確認]It’s looking for the button and making sure it doesn’t exist. This has happened on both Pixel and Samsung, but it’s not clear if this is a bug or an intentional behavior change.

On Pixel phones, for a long time, open the Settings app > Security (Hub)[Google Play システム アップデート]in most cases, you’ll see ‘Your device is up to date’, ‘The time you checked for the latest update, your current Android version, and the date of the Google Play system update. I have.

This page no longer exists. The only information currently displayed is the date from the previous screen. Reports of this removal began earlier this week, but are becoming more widespread. For Pixel 6a running Android 13, the button was available until today.On the other hand, even some Samsung devices[アップデートの確認]is gone.

It is possible that this change was intentional and that tapping Google Play system updates in the future is just to bring up another screen when the new version is actually available for download. There is a nature. In implementing this new behavior, Google may have intended to make these updates work more in the background by removing the ability to manually pull down (as it originally worked that way). (assuming that the

Most people noticed the disappearance after Android 13 as everything may have been up to date as of Android 13. Meanwhile, the August update is not yet widely available.

That said, the fact that this is a bug doesn’t mean there’s no harm in giving end-users a button to check for updates unless Google intentionally switches their rollout approach. The moment they become available.

