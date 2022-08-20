World of Kung Fu Early Access Free Download





The World Of Kong Fu Early Access Free Download PC Game Setup In One Direct Link For Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

2022 The World Of Kong Fu for PC Overview

The Eleventh Year of Shaoxing in the Southern Song Dynasty (AD 1141) Jin dynasties led by Song and Jurchen were divided on the Huai River. The north of the river belongs to the Jin and the south belongs to the Song. The Song ceded many of his provinces to Jin and paid tribute annually. Even with the proclamation of its emperor by Jin, the Song became a vassal state. … Now, ten years have passed. Despite the seemingly peaceful relations between Song and Jin, there have long been turbulent hidden currents in the world of kung fu, the martial arts world is full of chaos, with many heroes emerging. Among them, there are the four wonders of the world that overshadow all the others, named “East Show”, “West Bow”, “North Joe” and “South Bow”… This is a SFC / MD-style-pixel-art style game . The game scenes are inspired by the ink drawing style of Song Dynasty, this game depicts the story of the original traditional Chinese martial arts, which takes you back to the nineties, golden years of classic RPG games. Referring to the real ancient river topography, we designed a huge map containing Jingzhou, Xiaoxiang, Bazhou, Jiangdong and the Central Plains. Countless sects scattered across the map, with ancient cities and labyrinths. There is no fixed path. Go wherever you want and explore the world at your own pace, and try out stories with more than 10,000 words in the text. meeting with different people along the journey; Wasteers, talents, officers, or bandits. You can choose to enjoy and relax in this world with friends, or work hard to gain the ultimate power. The options are up to you. There will be sects to enter and hundreds of scriptures for you to learn. Sword, sword, weapon, fist, palm, finger, dagger, musical instrument… Each sect will have its own power. Different traits may end up forming completely different KungFu combos, with over a dozen martial arts ways to evolve. Trial is open, add to your wishlist if you wish! ~ ヽ (∀ ゜) 人 (゜ ∀) ノ

Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Game File Name: The_World_Of_Kong_Fu_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 844MB

System Requirements for Early Access to the World of Kung Fu

Before you start The World Of Kong Fu Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Operating System: Windows 7/Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 2.50 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: HD4400DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 4 GB Available Space Additional Notes: 1920 * 1080 or the same recommended ratio: System Operation: Windows 7 / Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 3.50 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX: v11 Storage: 4 GB Available space Additional notes: 1920 * 1080 or the same ratio resolution

