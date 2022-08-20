All eyes on the future for Daxing to become an innovation center – News





Yuan Shenggao of China Daily

Published: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM

An emerging industrial hub in China’s capital invites bids from around the world for its plans

Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone (BDIAEZ) launches an innovation competition to explore the city of the future, aiming to become a world-class aerotropolis, an airport-centric urban area for decades to come Did.

The Future City Explorer Global Innovation Competition begins on May 27th and runs through late August.

Focusing on four themes: green and low-carbon development, cultural inclusivity, new consumption and smart technology, the event will collect proposals for urban development and promote innovation in policies, technologies and business models. , intended to assist in resource allocation and matching. BDIAEZ Management Committee, Tournament Organizer.

For example, the smart technology sector seeks cutting-edge technologies, models and proposals to improve zone management and services and help build smart cities.

Meanwhile, the area of ​​green and low-carbon development encourages participants to contribute ideas and technologies that not only reach peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, but also drive economic growth. doing.

Young academics, students, research institutes, and national and international technology companies and start-ups can pitch their ideas and projects.

According to the organizers, the BDIAEZ in Beijing Daxing District, centered around Beijing Daxing International Airport, will serve as an field and support top competitors to facilitate the industrialization and launch of the project.

In addition to prizes, they will be nominated by investors and receive mentorship from industry leaders and eminent academics, organizers added.

According to official data, the airport is expected to handle 72 million passenger trips in 2025.

Since the port opened in 2019, it is home to a total of 39 airlines, connecting 265 routes to 178 destinations worldwide.

Another event was the global competition for submissions for the International C&E and Consumption Hub, which started in April and received submissions from 16 consortia.

Each team consists of 2 to 6 domestic and foreign companies, such as major domestic design companies and creative agencies. As a result, after extensive expert review, eight consortia were shortlisted for the competition.

In order to facilitate the event, BDIAEZ held workshops in June and July respectively, inviting a large number of experts and experts to make suggestions on the proposals.

During the second workshop, candidates elaborated on the revised design of the International C&E and Consumption Hub and exchanged views with experts.

The improved proposal can better serve the development goals of an international C&E and consumption hub, showcasing BDIAEZ’s advanced development philosophy, the organizers said.

Participants will have to submit their final designs in early August, and the winner will be awarded a prize of 5 million yuan ($740,000), according to organizers.

The competition is part of a recent event held by BDIAEZ, which seeks plans and designs for the development of international C&E and consumption hubs. The project aims to revitalize C&E business, promote consumption and promote international exchange.

BDIAEZ has entered a new stage of development and a huge batch of projects has been launched. Strengthening efforts to build a global resource integrated center, a platform to promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei provinces, and a new impetus for the country’s quality development, said that its management the commission said. .

