McDonald’s Wants Customers To Use Their App For Really Pathetic Reasons





Oh, his lover will really appreciate this.

(Screenshot of a McDonald’s ad.)

Chris Matyszczyk/screenshot

It’s all about money.

It’s always about money.

When one of your favorite brands starts encouraging you to use their app, there’s only one reason. to get them to buy the product more often.

That’s where the pandemic is perfectly suited for fast food brands. People were confined to their homes. They can use the app to pick up and deliver. Businesses like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A were doing pretty well.

But you may be wondering what McDonald’s is thinking now. You might ask me to use that app, but well, just take a walk.

The British arm of the burger chain has released a crazy advert.

A long-distance truck driver appears. It’s hard work. I have to sit a lot. In this case, many pins are needed for your loved one, called Lorraine. Also, obviously, I need to eat a lot at McDonald’s.

Here our truck drivers pass the time singing. Actually he only has one song. “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges. He also spends his time stopping at every imaginable McDonald’s.

“Why does he do that?” you may ask. Perhaps that’s the only thing open to him on his journey. Perhaps it’s sheer convenience and value that lure him in.

Or maybe you have a pressing need to earn as many McDonald’s MyRewards points as possible using your app.

One or two may be concerned about his health. All he seems to eat is increasingly McDonald’s. A lot of McDonald’s.

Points are piling up at a furious pace. Did this truck driver eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner all in the same place?

Didn’t the people who approved this ad question that it doesn’t set a healthy example for those who want to live a long life?

why is he really doing this? It’s here that McDonald’s tries to show its charm. This truck driver has earned enough points to get his McChicken sandwich for free.

Free is always attractive. How nice that he doesn’t have to pay for this delicacy!

Oh, but there’s a twist.

The lovely Lorraine is there to meet him at the door of their supposed home. Our hero hangs out in her kitchen clutching her gift for her behind her back.

You’re already there, right? Mac chicken sandwich.

Also, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A are both in big trouble.He’s the only one who has the solution

Yes, our hero loves his Lorraine so much that he’s stuffed his face for days to avoid paying $1.29 (at least in the US) for a gift to impress Lorraine.

Oh this is played like a joke.

But how many of us will look at this ad and think a few things?

For one, fast food brands that encourage consumers to fill their esophagus with unhealthy food may not be entirely responsible.

Secondly, love doesn’t revolve around money, but instilling your questionable eating habits into her life and telling her how much you care is a cold McChicken sandwich now. There’s still something utterly unloving about getting your lover back.

And third, Lorraine, is this really the right man for you?

