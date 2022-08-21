Sega packs unannounced game, new arcade port to Genesis Mini 2





A trailer detailing all the games in Sega Genesis Mini 2. Some of them are new releases or ports.

After revealing just 23 named titles in July, on Friday morning Sega announced the full lineup of 60 games included in the limited supply of Sega Genesis Mini 2 units in the US starting October 27th. Did. It includes several new arcade ports and Genesis titles with new features in plug-and-play re-releases, as well as several games that have never been released in any form.

Expansion / The previously unreleased Devi & Pii looks like an interesting competitive take on a Breakout-style game. “Paddle-style games” are something of a cross between Arkanoid and Twinkle Star sprites, where one or two players move back and forth to make angels. Juggle and avoid bouncing demons.

Genesis Mini 2 will also see the world premiere of Star Mobile. The game was completed in 1992 by little-known developer Mindware, but was never actually released. The puzzle-heavy gameplay stacks stars on a carefully balanced mobile in a way reminiscent of the tabletop game Topple.

Genesis Mini 2 features two never-before-seen titles, plus several Sega arcade games “ported” to Genesis-level hardware for the first time. These include:

Fantasy Zone: A cute, cuddly side-scrolling shooter was ported to Genesis by the same team that ported Darius in the first Genesis Mini, adding a new easy mode that was not in the arcade. Space Harrier and Space Harrier II: The Sequel were already technically native to Genesis, but these new ports use “latest technology” to deliver a much smoother experience than was possible on previous 16-bit hardware. Provides sprite scaling (so these new ROMs can run in standard genesis). Spatter: His little-known 1984 maze game featuring a clown on a bouncing tricycle. Super Locomotive: His 1982 train game focused on switching tracks to avoid collisions. VS Puyo Puyo San: “Demake” for two people in the popular color matching puzzle series 3rd, adopting “new rules not found in the original version”.advertisement

A flashy angle of Genesis Mini 2.

Another flashy angle of the Genesis Mini 2.

This Sega CD Mini decorative shell will be sold in Japan. I don’t know if a similar product will come to the US.

The same question about US availability applies to this all-analog joystick system, which will retail for ¥18,000 in Japan from October. Both the Mega Drive Mini 2 and Genesis Mini 2 are compatible with at least 3 games.

Expansion / Genesis Mini 2’s version of Outrun includes new music. Other titles that were first released on Genesis decades ago are getting new features with the re-release of Genesis Mini 2. These include:

Hellfire: Sega’s trailer talks about unspecified “new Genesis features and options.” OutRun: His four in-game radio stations have a “New [music] Phantasy Star II: A classic RPG with ‘adjustable movement speed and a new Easy Mode’ added. Rainbow Island Extra: ‘Extra Mode’ featuring new enemies is coming to North America for the first time. Traxton: Background It comes with a new option to play the music “at its original arcade speed”.None of these titles or additions have the sheer star power of the shelved Star Fox 2 that finally appeared in the Super Famicom Classic Edition. , they show a certain level of care and attention to detail on the Sega side, rather than just throwing a few ROMs into a cheap emulation box.

Below is the full list of titles available for the Sega Genesis Mini (titles previously announced in July are marked with *).

After Genesis’ Title Burner II * Alien Soldier * Atomic Runner Bonanza Brothers * Clayfighter Crusader of Senti Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Earthworm GM 2 Elemental Master Mortal Wrath 2 Ground Golden Ax II Granada Hellfire Herzog Zwei Lightning Force: Dark Star * Midnight Resistance OutRun * OutRunners * Phantasy Star II Populous Rainbow Islands Extra Ranger-X Ristar Rolling Thunder 2 * Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Shining Force II Shining in the Darkness * Sonic 3D Blast * Splatterhouse 2 * Streets of Rage 3 Super Hang – Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers The Ooze * The Revenge of Shinobi ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Truxton Vectorman 2 * Viewpoint Virtua Racing * Warsong Sega CD Title Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) Final Fight CD Mansion of Hidden Souls * Night Striker * Night Trap Robo Arrest Sewer Shark Shining Force CD * Silpheed * Sonic the Hedgehog CD * Ninja Warriors * Bonus Game

New ports and/or previously unreleased titles

Debi & P Fantasy Zone *Space Harrier II (and Space Harrier) Spatter Star Mobile *Super Locomotive VS Puyo Puyo San

Ars Technica may receive compensation for sales from links in this post through our affiliate program.

