Google Blocks Largest Web DDoS Cyberattack Ever





Google has blocked the largest-ever web distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyberattack against its customers, which peaked at 46 million requests per second (RPS).

This is the largest “Layer 7 DDoS” ever reported, and is at least 76% larger than previously reported records, the company said.

DDoS cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and exponentially in scale.

DDoS cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and exponentially in scale.

Emil Kiner, Senior Product Manager at Cloud Armor, said:

Over the next two minutes, attacks began to increase, increasing from 100,000 RPS to a peak of 46 million RPS.

Cloud Armor had already blocked the attack traffic, so the targeted workload was still functioning normally.

Over the next few minutes, the attack began to decrease in size, eventually ending after 69 minutes.

The geographic distribution and types of insecure services used to generate the attacks are consistent with the Meris family of attacks.

Known for its massive DDoS record-breaking attacks, the Meris technique exploits unsecured proxies to obfuscate the true origin of the attack, Google said.

Attacks were thwarted at the edge of Google’s network, and malicious requests were blocked upstream from customer applications.

Attacks continue to grow in scale and tactics continue to evolve.

In preparation, Google will use a defense-in-depth strategy to “protect web applications and services from targeted web attacks” by deploying defenses and controls at multiple layers in the environment and in infrastructure provider networks. recommended.

