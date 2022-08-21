How to make data sustainable No megawatts no megabits





The pandemic has accelerated digitization efforts. Fortunately, most of the technology needed for the digitization process already existed. Its adoption has only accelerated. Digitization clearly brings many benefits, but it also brings significant new challenges.

We are now more dependent than ever on connectivity to data, data centers and telecommunications infrastructure. Moreover, as you know, there are no megabits without megawatts. Energy consumption will continue to increase as we use and generate more data. It’s about the same time that our economies and societies are becoming increasingly data-driven, but we’re also recognizing that we need to use significantly less energy to combat climate change.

Growth and growth restraint

How can the data center sector meet both of these goals? How can it grow and slow down at the same time? It’s a question that needs to be answered. Moreover, it is not just energy consumption for data generation and storage. The demand for electrical energy is growing exponentially in almost every sector. For data center operators, this presents an additional challenge: How can we ensure sufficient availability of scarce new energy production (at a realistic price)?

Amsterdam's New West Energy Cooperative is responsible for ensuring a comprehensive energy transition. And it's a big chore – Innovation Origins

Whatever form the Dutch energy transition takes, energy cooperatives will definitely be part of it. The Amsterdam New-West initiative should ensure that the transition is inclusive.

energy consumption

This challenge is evident in Dublin. For example, the city has become Europe’s leading data hub, with Irish data centers now occupying about 11% of Ireland’s power grid capacity. Warnings have been issued that this percentage will rise significantly. So the government plays an important role here too. Governments must set the rules and direction of energy markets and make complex and far-reaching decisions about how energy is generated, how it is managed, and who has priority when it comes to energy. energy consumption.

Seewolde and Meta

This is a hot topic in our country as well. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is planning to build a huge data center in the Dutch town of Zeewolde. In principle, the tech giant had already signed an agreement with the municipality to purchase 200 hectares of farmland on which a data center spanning 166 hectares would be built. The estimated energy consumption is about 1380 GWh, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of about 460,000 households. Due to opposition from the Dutch Senate and House of Commons, Mehta ultimately decided not to build the facility.

Grid overload drives more entrepreneurs to choose their own power – Innovation Origins

More and more entrepreneurs are choosing to become self-sufficient by generating their own energy.

Data centers and their role in the energy transition

Stakeholders in the data center sector, from large technology and service providers to developers and property owners, are accustomed to having the energy supply they need at all times. However, this is no longer the case as demand surges across all sectors. The data sector may argue that digitization will lead to reduced demand elsewhere (i.e. transportation, logistics and transportation), yet data storage and traffic spillover across the grid remains enormous. is. As a result, the sector needs to get serious about sustainability, according to Bloomberg NEF research. This means that we also need to consider the role of the data center. Especially now that he has TenneT announced that the power grids in North Brabant and Limburg are full.

Data center design and operations will require new standards and approaches. Also, something needs to be done about the energy consumption of the entire telecommunications infrastructure, which has far greater energy demands than the data center industry. We need to use more data in all sectors, while at the same time reducing energy demand and making it more sustainable.

restore balance

The link between data and energy presents a unique opportunity for the energy market. For data centers, this is a golden opportunity to renew their relationship with energy. Storage. For example, look at the solar panels on the roofs of these centers.

The relationship between energy and data may be skewed today, but the two need to be reconciled urgently. In some cases, they also converge in a physical sense.

Sector coupling – connecting different sectors to use (green) power as efficiently as possible – is therefore a key theme for the data center sector this year. We already have an example of what it looks like in practice. In the coming years, we need to take big steps to restore the balance between data and energy. Instead of being a problem, data centers can form a critical part of the energy transition solution.

Danny Wessels is the Power Quality Field Product Manager at Eaton, an American and Irish power management company.

This article is courtesy of ChangeInc, with whom Innovation Origins has an editorial partnership.

